EU Chief Calls For Age Limits On Children's Social Media Use
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls for phased age restrictions on children's social media use, following a panel report on online child safety risks.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: European Commission (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen has called for restrictions on children's access to social media, after a special panel studying child safety online recommended barring under-13s from platforms until tech companies can prove they are safe.
The panel delivered its report to von der Leyen on Monday, adding EU weight to a growing global movement to shield young people from the risks of social media.
A global trend towards restriction
Concerns over the impact of social media on developing young minds have already prompted a wave of new rules worldwide. Countries including Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), Turkey and Indonesia have introduced bans preventing children under 15 or 16 from using platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
Von der Leyen, who trained as a doctor, set out her own list of concerns, stating that children under the age of three should have no screen exposure whatsoever.
We need age-appropriate restrictions on platforms.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 13, 2026
This is not about whether children can access social media.
It is about when social media can access our children.
For a safer start online for every child ↓ https://t.co/QheuC3gFzx
Phased access by age proposed
The Commission President said she believed access to social media should be introduced gradually as children grow older, rather than granted all at once.
"I believe we need to consider phased and gradual access for different age ranges because childhood won't wait and once it's gone, we can never give it back," she told reporters.
Drawing a comparison with existing age-based restrictions, von der Leyen said children are not handed car keys before passing a driving test, nor allowed to buy alcohol before reaching the legal age. She argued social media access should be treated the same way, with a clear legal age threshold.
Addictive design under scrutiny
Von der Leyen also singled out infinite scrolling as one of the 'addictive' features built into social media platforms that technology companies must address as part of any reforms.
Beyond toddlers she did not mention any precise restrictions for older children. However, she and the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, are expected to put forward formal proposals for the bloc's 27 member states to consider in the near future.
Von der Leyen's policy positions typically carry significant weight with member states, meaning her remarks are likely to shape the direction of upcoming EU-wide discussions on child online safety.
The move places the EU alongside a growing list of nations tightening rules around children's access to social media, as governments increasingly weigh the platforms' addictive design against their impact on young users' wellbeing and development.
Further details on the proposed restrictions, including specific age thresholds beyond early childhood, are expected to emerge as the Commission develops its formal proposal in the coming months.