ETV Bharat / technology

EU Chief Calls For Age Limits On Children's Social Media Use

Hyderabad: European Commission (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen has called for restrictions on children's access to social media, after a special panel studying child safety online recommended barring under-13s from platforms until tech companies can prove they are safe.

The panel delivered its report to von der Leyen on Monday, adding EU weight to a growing global movement to shield young people from the risks of social media.

A global trend towards restriction

Concerns over the impact of social media on developing young minds have already prompted a wave of new rules worldwide. Countries including Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), Turkey and Indonesia have introduced bans preventing children under 15 or 16 from using platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Von der Leyen, who trained as a doctor, set out her own list of concerns, stating that children under the age of three should have no screen exposure whatsoever.

Phased access by age proposed

The Commission President said she believed access to social media should be introduced gradually as children grow older, rather than granted all at once.