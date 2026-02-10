EU Asks Meta To Allow Rival AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT, Perplexity On WhatsApp: Report
EU accuses Meta of blocking rival AI chatbots from WhatsApp, warning urgent changes are needed to protect competition and prevent unfair dominance in digital markets.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: The European Union (EU) says Meta has breached rules by blocking rival Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots from its popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp.
According to the BBC’s report, the Brussels-based regulator has asked the company to make “urgent” changes. The EU notes that since January 15, 2026, only Meta’s native assistant, Meta AI, has been permitted to operate within the messaging platform.
The report emphasises WhatsApp’s importance as a major entry point for AI chatbots such as ChatGPT to reach a wide range of users. By blocking access, Meta is accused of abusing its dominant position.
For the unversed, Meta previously updated its WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API) policy, restricting general-purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity on the messaging platform.
The report highlights a Meta spokesperson’s claims that the EU has “no reason to intervene” in the issue, and that the regulator is wrong to think WhatsApp Business is a primary way people use AI chatbots.
Teresa Ribera, the European Commission’s competition chief, stated, “We must protect effective competition in this vibrant field, which means we cannot allow dominant tech companies to illegally leverage their dominance to give themselves an unfair advantage.”
According to the report, the EU is waiting for Meta’s official response and could impose “interim measures” if the tech giant’s reply is not satisfactory. It is also mentioned that the EU might take temporary measures “to prevent Meta from causing serious and irreparable harm on the market.”
Mathias Vermeulen, director at AWO, a law firm working on the EU digital policies, said that firms operating in the EU region cannot use their dominance to control one market, as it creates an unfair advantage for the dominant company, making other firms suffer.
The report mentions that Meta is not currently breaking any EU laws, but the regulator has warned that “interim measures” could be imposed if Meta fails to present a satisfactory response. Such measures may compel WhatsApp to reopen access to third-party AI assistants.
It is worth noting that this push from the EU comes amid a major crackdown on major technology firms under digital laws. The report mentions that three days ago, the EU told TikTok to change its “addictive design” or face large fines for breaching online safety rules. The Brussels-based regulator also launched an inquiry into Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter) in January, following concerns that its AI tool Grok had been used to generate sexualised images of real people.