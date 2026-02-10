ETV Bharat / technology

EU Asks Meta To Allow Rival AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT, Perplexity On WhatsApp: Report

Meta blocked rival AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity on WhatsApp on January 15, 2026. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The European Union (EU) says Meta has breached rules by blocking rival Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots from its popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

According to the BBC’s report, the Brussels-based regulator has asked the company to make “urgent” changes. The EU notes that since January 15, 2026, only Meta’s native assistant, Meta AI, has been permitted to operate within the messaging platform.

The report emphasises WhatsApp’s importance as a major entry point for AI chatbots such as ChatGPT to reach a wide range of users. By blocking access, Meta is accused of abusing its dominant position.

For the unversed, Meta previously updated its WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API) policy, restricting general-purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity on the messaging platform.

The report highlights a Meta spokesperson’s claims that the EU has “no reason to intervene” in the issue, and that the regulator is wrong to think WhatsApp Business is a primary way people use AI chatbots.