'Ethanol Blending Programme Is Safe': Government Dismisses Misleading Social Media Content On E20 Fuel
India’s Petroleum Ministry confirmed ethanol blending is safe, consumer-friendly, and economically beneficial, dismissing claims that suggest otherwise.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has dismissed viral E20 fuel videos as baseless, assuring citizens that India's ethanol blending programme remains safe, consumer-friendly, and economically beneficial.
This comes after the Government of India noted that old images and videos were being recirculated online to create "unwarranted concerns" and confusion among the public. The Petroleum Ministry said that it observed certain individuals creating and sharing videos on social media, falsely portraying sugarcane juice as being mixed directly with petrol. "Such content is misleading and baseless. Ethanol used for fuel blending is produced through established industrial processes and conforms to stringent quality specifications before blending with petrol," the ministry noted.
The ministry explained that ethanol is produced from various feedstocks, including sugarcane juice, molasses, broken rice, and maize. However, its properties differ significantly from those of the raw materials, as it undergoes industrial processes such as fermentation, which convert the sugars in the feedstocks. The circulation of such videos appears intended to sensationalise the issue and boost viewership.
It added that ethanol blending in India complies with stringent fuel quality standards and undergoes rigorous testing before being introduced. Higher blending levels have been rolled out only after extensive technical evaluation and consultation with automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders, it said.
"Recently, a video showing ants near a vehicle fuel tank was widely circulated on social media. In response, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) clarified that fuel-grade ethanol used for petrol blending is produced through fermentation and distillation processes that eliminate residual sugars from the final product. Further, fuel ethanol contains denaturants that are repellent to insects. There is no identifiable attractant associated with E20 fuel that would cause ants or other insects to congregate around vehicle fuel caps. Therefore, claims suggesting a link between E20 fuel and ant attraction have no scientific basis and are not supported by scientific evidence," the Petroleum Ministry said.
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It also said that claims linking E20 fuel use to insurance invalidation had been clarified with relevant stakeholders and were found to be incorrect. Notably, last week, ICICI Lombard General Insurance issued a statement confirming that the use of E20 fuel in vehicles will not affect the validity of motor insurance policies.
"Ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice and is successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan," it said, noting that Brazil has long adopted higher ethanol blending levels, with E27 serving as the country's standard petrol blend.
Adding further, the ministry said that the ethanol blending programme has already helped India save more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports. It added that the programme has created sustained demand for agricultural feedstocks used in ethanol production, supporting farmers' incomes and strengthening the rural economy.
"Ethanol blending plays an important role in enhancing India's energy security, reducing carbon emissions and advancing the country's transition towards cleaner mobility," the statement said, emphasising that it remains committed to implementing the programme "in a safe, transparent and consumer-centric manner, guided by scientific evidence and continuous stakeholder engagement."
The Ethanol Blending Programme was launched in 2003 with the objectives of reducing crude oil imports, enhancing energy security and promoting environmental sustainability. The government continuously monitors the implementation of the Ethanol Blending Programme in consultation with oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers, fuel testing agencies, and other stakeholders, the ministry said.
It added that since the introduction of E20 petrol, no widespread issues of engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending have been reported. Modern vehicles are equipped with design features and safeguards to prevent water entry into fuel tanks, it said. The statement, however, did not specifically mention older E10-compliant vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies)