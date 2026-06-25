ETV Bharat / technology

'Ethanol Blending Programme Is Safe': Government Dismisses Misleading Social Media Content On E20 Fuel

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri fills E85 fuel in a car during the during the launch of E85 fuel on World Environment Day on June 5 ( ANI Photo )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has dismissed viral E20 fuel videos as baseless, assuring citizens that India's ethanol blending programme remains safe, consumer-friendly, and economically beneficial.

This comes after the Government of India noted that old images and videos were being recirculated online to create "unwarranted concerns" and confusion among the public. The Petroleum Ministry said that it observed certain individuals creating and sharing videos on social media, falsely portraying sugarcane juice as being mixed directly with petrol. "Such content is misleading and baseless. Ethanol used for fuel blending is produced through established industrial processes and conforms to stringent quality specifications before blending with petrol," the ministry noted.

The ministry explained that ethanol is produced from various feedstocks, including sugarcane juice, molasses, broken rice, and maize. However, its properties differ significantly from those of the raw materials, as it undergoes industrial processes such as fermentation, which convert the sugars in the feedstocks. The circulation of such videos appears intended to sensationalise the issue and boost viewership.

Hero Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex-Fuel variants launched in India earlier this month (Image credit: YouTube/ Hardeep Singh Puri)

It added that ethanol blending in India complies with stringent fuel quality standards and undergoes rigorous testing before being introduced. Higher blending levels have been rolled out only after extensive technical evaluation and consultation with automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders, it said.

"Recently, a video showing ants near a vehicle fuel tank was widely circulated on social media. In response, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) clarified that fuel-grade ethanol used for petrol blending is produced through fermentation and distillation processes that eliminate residual sugars from the final product. Further, fuel ethanol contains denaturants that are repellent to insects. There is no identifiable attractant associated with E20 fuel that would cause ants or other insects to congregate around vehicle fuel caps. Therefore, claims suggesting a link between E20 fuel and ant attraction have no scientific basis and are not supported by scientific evidence," the Petroleum Ministry said.