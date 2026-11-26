Hera Probe Reveals Stadium-Sized Crater On Asteroid Hit By NASA Spacecraft
Europe's Hera probe has found a stadium-sized crater on Dimorphos, the asteroid struck by NASA's DART. The small space rock is also tumbling wildly now.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The European Space Agency (ESA) has revealed the first close-up images of Dimorphos, the small asteroid hit by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) spacecraft in 2022. They show a stadium-sized crater on one side of the space rock. The asteroid is also tumbling wildly in its orbit.
The findings come from ESA's Hera mission. Scientists say the results are full of surprises. Hundreds of unknown boulders were also found circling the asteroid pair.
BIG NEWS! We have a whole new look at Dimorphos, the first asteroid humans have ever moved 👀☄️ @ESA_Hera mission has captured Dimorphos completing a full orbit around its larger companion, Didymos. Look closely and you will see the impact site come into view, and Dimorphos disappear into Didymos’s shadow. In 2022, @NASA's DART changed Dimorphos’s orbit by 33 minutes but couldn’t show us exactly what happened to the asteroid itself. Now Hera is there to find out. Our first planetary defence mission is investigating the impact up close and helping us learn how asteroid deflection could one day protect Earth 🌍— European Space Agency (@esa) November 25, 2026
What Hera found?
Dimorphos is a small moon, about 151 metres wide. It circles a larger asteroid called Didymos, which is around 730 metres wide. The pair is currently 193.5 million kilometres from Earth.
Patrick Michel, Hera's lead scientist, said experts had argued over whether Dimorphos had to crater, a new shape, or no change at all. "Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once," he said. The side hit by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is now flat, with a crater the size of a sports stadium. It stretches across the whole width of the asteroid.
The rest of Dimorphos looks much the same as it did in 2022. However, mission scientist Michael Kueppers said the images show the moon is now tumbling in its orbit.
Hera also found hundreds of boulders, each just a few metres wide, circling the two asteroids. The team will need to track them as the probe moves closer.
Why it matters?
Ian Carnelli, Hera's mission manager, shared the first images in the dinosaur hall of the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin. He said an asteroid changed life on Earth 66 million years ago. Today, he said, humans are learning how to stop that from happening again.
ESA chief Josef Aschbacher praised the teamwork between ESA, NASA, and Japan's space agency, JAXA. He said the work turns a successful test into a reliable defence.
What comes next?
Hera is about the size of a small car. It is now 25 to 30km from the asteroids and uses three instruments: a black-and-white camera, a camera that sees 25 colours, and a JAXA heat sensor.
In December, Hera will move to about 13km away for sharper images. In January 2027, it will release two shoebox-sized CubeSats. Luxembourg-led Juventas will use low-frequency colour radar to look inside an asteroid for the first time and may try to land. Milani will study asteroid materials and dust.
ESA is also planning a mission called Ramses to study the asteroid Apophis. It will pass about 32,000km above Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029. The flyby is close, but completely safe.
Why did NASA hit Dimorphos?
In September 2022, NASA's DART spacecraft hit Dimorphos on purpose. It was a test to see if such a move could one day protect Earth from a dangerous space rock.
DART weighed 500kg and was moving at about 6.1kmps. The crash sent rubble and boulders flying off the Moon. A trail of debris stretched more than 10,000km into space for months.
The hit shortened the Moon's orbit around Didymos by about 33 minutes, far more than experts had predicted. It also nudged Dimorphos onto a slightly different path around the Sun. This made it the first object in the Solar System to have its orbit changed by human action.
The Hera spacecraft was launched in 2024 to study the aftermath. Its first image of the pair was taken from 60km away, with most of Dimorphos hidden in shadow. Michel said the team's first reaction was "wow". The image showed the side of Didymos that DART's camera never saw. It has the same ridge around its middle, but also many boulders, craters, and groove-like patterns. Kueppers said some of these may come from material thrown off Dimorphos and carried across the roughly 1km gap between the two asteroids.
ESA says Hera's work will help turn asteroid deflection from a one-off test into a well-understood method that could be used again if Earth is ever under threat.