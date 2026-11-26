ETV Bharat / technology

Hera Probe Reveals Stadium-Sized Crater On Asteroid Hit By NASA Spacecraft

The 151-m-diameter Dimorphos moonlet orbits around the 730-m-diameter Didymos main body at an average distance of about 1 km. ( Image Credit: ESA )

Hyderabad: The European Space Agency (ESA) has revealed the first close-up images of Dimorphos, the small asteroid hit by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) spacecraft in 2022. They show a stadium-sized crater on one side of the space rock. The asteroid is also tumbling wildly in its orbit.

The findings come from ESA's Hera mission. Scientists say the results are full of surprises. Hundreds of unknown boulders were also found circling the asteroid pair.

What Hera found? Dimorphos is a small moon, about 151 metres wide. It circles a larger asteroid called Didymos, which is around 730 metres wide. The pair is currently 193.5 million kilometres from Earth. Patrick Michel, Hera's lead scientist, said experts had argued over whether Dimorphos had to crater, a new shape, or no change at all. "Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once," he said. The side hit by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is now flat, with a crater the size of a sports stadium. It stretches across the whole width of the asteroid. The rest of Dimorphos looks much the same as it did in 2022. However, mission scientist Michael Kueppers said the images show the moon is now tumbling in its orbit. Hera also found hundreds of boulders, each just a few metres wide, circling the two asteroids. The team will need to track them as the probe moves closer. Why it matters? Ian Carnelli, Hera's mission manager, shared the first images in the dinosaur hall of the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin. He said an asteroid changed life on Earth 66 million years ago. Today, he said, humans are learning how to stop that from happening again. ESA chief Josef Aschbacher praised the teamwork between ESA, NASA, and Japan's space agency, JAXA. He said the work turns a successful test into a reliable defence.