Epic's App Store Battles Continue As Google Faces New Order And Apple Proposes 15% External Purchase Fees
A court ordered Google to make rival app stores easier to install, while Apple has proposed a new fee structure for external purchases.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Epic Games bypassing official in-app payment systems from Google and Apple in 2020 resulted in multi-year battles with the two companies over their app store commission rates charged to the app and game developers. Epic dragged both the Android and iPhone makers to court for antitrust trials. While the courtroom drama appeared to be over at one point, fresh developments suggest things are taking an adjacent turn.
Google is being forced by a court mandate to host rival app stores directly inside Google Play, while Apple is facing a fierce new legal showdown over its proposal to charge up to 15 per cent commission on external web purchases. Let's take a look at both developments.
Google x Epic Case: Judge orders Google to ease rival app store installs
Three years after a jury unanimously decided that Google had an illegal monopoly over Android apps, the tech giant is still fighting over how much access it has to give competitors. US District Judge James Donato had ordered Google to carry rival Android App Stores inside its own Play Store.
Epic has argued in the San Francisco courtroom that Google is still making it difficult to install rival stores, showing the court a live demo of how many steps it takes to perform the action. Judge Donato agreed, calling them unnecessary "anticompetitive friction" and ordered Google to remove them and make it significantly easier for users to install rival app stores on Android devices.
Great news! @GooglePlay is opening up to competing payment systems. Beginning on June 30th, developers can offer alternative payment options in apps and link out to purchases outside apps for users in the US, UK and European Union. Details on how Google is lowering their fees as…— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) June 24, 2026
Judge Donato instructed Google to ensure that searches for "store for apps" yield results for third-party app stores, not just physical stores. He also criticised the requirement for users to press a "view" button before "installing" a third-party app store, ordering Google to change this to a direct "install" option. Additionally, Google was also ordered to modify the search results so that typing "app store" or the name of a specific rival store (such as Aptoide) leads directly to relevant app listings, rather than a separate banner page.
Judge Donato instructed Google to implement these changes within a week.
Apple x Epic Case: Apple's proposed commissions for off-App Store purchases
Apple has proposed a fee structure for purchases made outside of the App Store on Apple devices. This submission follows the Supreme Court's denial of Apple's request to pause lower-court proceedings regarding off-App Store commission rates.
The iPhone maker proposed a 15 per cent commission for standard apps, which currently sits at 30 per cent. It also suggested a 10 per cent commission for specific programs, such as Video Partner Program, News Partner Program, Mini Apps Partner Program, and subscription renewals. Additionally, the Cupertino-based giant proposed a 5 per cent commission for apps under the Small Business Program.
Apple says that these rates will allow many US developers to profitably link out, increasing competition against in-app purchases. The proposal is compared to commission rates of competing app stores, such as Google Play.
Apple's filing is in, and Apple admitted that under the Ninth Circuit's definition of "necessary costs" they would charge 0% for purchases made via linkouts to the web.— Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) August 13, 2026
Apple proposed linkout fees of 15% for standard apps and 5% for Small Business Program apps. Epic believes…
In response to Apple's submission, Epic said that it has roughly 60 days to file its opposition supported by expert witnesses. "Apple proposed linkout fees of 15% for standard apps and 5% for Small Business Program apps. Epic believes these fees are far outside of the bounds of the Ninth Circuit's guidance on permissible fees," Epic said in a post on X, adding that Apple admitted that under the Ninth Circuit's definition of "necessary costs" they would charge 0% for purchases made via linkouts to the web.
Meanwhile, Apple is expected to file its brief in the Supreme Court by September 14.