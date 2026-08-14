ETV Bharat / technology

Epic's App Store Battles Continue As Google Faces New Order And Apple Proposes 15% External Purchase Fees

Google Has to Make Rival App Stores Easier to Install While Apple Proposes New Fee Structure For Purchases Made Outside the App Store ( Epic Games )

Hyderabad: Epic Games bypassing official in-app payment systems from Google and Apple in 2020 resulted in multi-year battles with the two companies over their app store commission rates charged to the app and game developers. Epic dragged both the Android and iPhone makers to court for antitrust trials. While the courtroom drama appeared to be over at one point, fresh developments suggest things are taking an adjacent turn.

Google is being forced by a court mandate to host rival app stores directly inside Google Play, while Apple is facing a fierce new legal showdown over its proposal to charge up to 15 per cent commission on external web purchases. Let's take a look at both developments.

Google x Epic Case: Judge orders Google to ease rival app store installs

Three years after a jury unanimously decided that Google had an illegal monopoly over Android apps, the tech giant is still fighting over how much access it has to give competitors. US District Judge James Donato had ordered Google to carry rival Android App Stores inside its own Play Store.

Epic has argued in the San Francisco courtroom that Google is still making it difficult to install rival stores, showing the court a live demo of how many steps it takes to perform the action. Judge Donato agreed, calling them unnecessary "anticompetitive friction" and ordered Google to remove them and make it significantly easier for users to install rival app stores on Android devices.

Judge Donato instructed Google to ensure that searches for "store for apps" yield results for third-party app stores, not just physical stores. He also criticised the requirement for users to press a "view" button before "installing" a third-party app store, ordering Google to change this to a direct "install" option. Additionally, Google was also ordered to modify the search results so that typing "app store" or the name of a specific rival store (such as Aptoide) leads directly to relevant app listings, rather than a separate banner page.