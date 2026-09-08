ETV Bharat / technology

EOS-05 Mission: ISRO Says Final Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre Successful, Satellite Now In Geostationary Orbit

New Delhi: Three days after being launched aboard the GSLV-F17 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, EOS-05, the country's first-ever imaging satellite, has successfully completed the third and final orbit-raising manoeuvre to reach its designated circular geostationary orbit, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday night.

The manoeuvre was completed at 8:57 PM on Monday (September 7, 2026), with the satellite's Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine firing for 1,247 seconds, ISRO said. Following the manoeuvre, the estimated orbit of EOS-05 is 34,903 km x 35,884 km.

"The third and final orbit raising manoeuvre to increase the perigee of EOS-05 completed successfully at 8:57 PM on September 07, 2026. The LAM engine fired for 1247 seconds and the estimated orbit after manouever is 34903 km x 35884 km," ISRO said in an official release.

The space organisation also said that the health of the satellite is normal.