EOS-05 Mission: ISRO Says Final Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre Successful, Satellite Now In Geostationary Orbit
ISRO said it has successfully completed the third and final orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Earth Observation Satellite-05, marking a key step in the satellite's mission.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Three days after being launched aboard the GSLV-F17 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, EOS-05, the country's first-ever imaging satellite, has successfully completed the third and final orbit-raising manoeuvre to reach its designated circular geostationary orbit, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday night.
The manoeuvre was completed at 8:57 PM on Monday (September 7, 2026), with the satellite's Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine firing for 1,247 seconds, ISRO said. Following the manoeuvre, the estimated orbit of EOS-05 is 34,903 km x 35,884 km.
"The third and final orbit raising manoeuvre to increase the perigee of EOS-05 completed successfully at 8:57 PM on September 07, 2026. The LAM engine fired for 1247 seconds and the estimated orbit after manouever is 34903 km x 35884 km," ISRO said in an official release.
The space organisation also said that the health of the satellite is normal.
Third and final orbit manoeuvring of EOS-05 spacecraft— ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2026
The third and final orbit raising manoeuvre to increase the perigee of EOS-05 completed successfully at 8:57 pm on September 07, 2026.
The LAM engine fired for 1247 seconds and the estimated orbit after manouever is…
The latest successful manoeuvre was part of the process of raising the spacecraft towards its operational orbit of around 36,000 km above Earth.
EOS-05 or the Earth observation satellite-05 was launched aboard the GSLV-F17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota last Friday. The EOS-05 is India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit and is designed to provide high-quality Earth imagery for applications including agriculture and disaster management.
While several earth observation satellites operate from low earth orbit (LEO), the EOS-5 satellite will hover at an altitude of roughly 36,000 km above Earth, which is the geosynchronous orbit, and at that level, the satellite will match Earth's rotational speed.
EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A, is expected to remain operational for more than nine years. The satellite was originally planned to have a mission life of seven years, but its projected service life has now been extended by over two years, official reports said.
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