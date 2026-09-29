ETV Bharat / technology

Engineers Develop Battery-Free Smart Shoe To Track How People Walk

A Rutgers smart shoe prototype analyzes movement and could one day help track changes in how people walk. ( Veronica Mendez/School of Engineering )

Hyderabad: Engineers have developed a smart shoe that can automatically analyse how a person walks. The technology could one day help monitor people with Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and other movement disorders.

The prototype tracks movement with 95.4 per cent accuracy, while also counting steps and estimating calories burned. The research was led by Simiao Niu, a biomedical engineer at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. It was published in the journal Science Advances.

No battery required

The thing that makes the shoe unique is that it can power itself using energy generated from the wearer's own footsteps. It does not need a battery or recharging.

Niu, an assistant professor in Rutgers ' Department of Biomedical Engineering, said walking naturally produces biomechanical energy that can be harvested. He explained that a shoe was a natural choice, since walking creates both the movement data researchers want to study and the energy needed to power the device. When a person is sitting down, he said, there is no energy available, but there is also no need to monitor walking.

The smart shoe’s electronics and plastic power-generating device are displayed on top of the shoe. During use, these components are housed beneath the sole, where energy from footsteps powers the technology that analyzes movement. (Veronica Mendez/School of Engineering)

A device built into the sole generates electricity from the pressure and friction created by each step, a process known as the triboelectric effect, similar to the static electricity produced when two materials rub together.

As this electricity arrives in irregular bursts, the team designed a special power-management circuit to convert it into usable energy, increasing efficiency by up to 120 times compared with conventional methods.

Why walking patterns matter?

Scientists use the term "gait" to describe a person's walking pattern, including balance, speed, stride, and rhythm. Changes in gait can offer early clues about disease progression, the risk of falling or a person's recovery during rehabilitation.