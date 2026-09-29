Engineers Develop Battery-Free Smart Shoe To Track How People Walk
Researchers have built a smart shoe that uses energy from footsteps to track walking patterns with 95.4 per cent accuracy, with no battery needed.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Engineers have developed a smart shoe that can automatically analyse how a person walks. The technology could one day help monitor people with Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and other movement disorders.
The prototype tracks movement with 95.4 per cent accuracy, while also counting steps and estimating calories burned. The research was led by Simiao Niu, a biomedical engineer at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. It was published in the journal Science Advances.
No battery required
The thing that makes the shoe unique is that it can power itself using energy generated from the wearer's own footsteps. It does not need a battery or recharging.
Niu, an assistant professor in Rutgers ' Department of Biomedical Engineering, said walking naturally produces biomechanical energy that can be harvested. He explained that a shoe was a natural choice, since walking creates both the movement data researchers want to study and the energy needed to power the device. When a person is sitting down, he said, there is no energy available, but there is also no need to monitor walking.
A device built into the sole generates electricity from the pressure and friction created by each step, a process known as the triboelectric effect, similar to the static electricity produced when two materials rub together.
As this electricity arrives in irregular bursts, the team designed a special power-management circuit to convert it into usable energy, increasing efficiency by up to 120 times compared with conventional methods.
Why walking patterns matter?
Scientists use the term "gait" to describe a person's walking pattern, including balance, speed, stride, and rhythm. Changes in gait can offer early clues about disease progression, the risk of falling or a person's recovery during rehabilitation.
Niu said gait is one of the most important indicators for many diseases. Traditionally, doctors assess gait by observing a patient walk briefly in a clinic. A wearable device, however, could track movement over much longer periods as people go about daily life. Niu described the shoes as "worry-free", since patients could simply wear them while data is collected automatically.
With further development and clinical testing, similar shoes could eventually help assess fall risk, detect unusual walking patterns, or monitor recovery after a brain or spinal cord injury. The same design could also be adapted to track heart activity or other health signals in future.
An early prototype
The shoe looks like an ordinary white trainer with electronics hidden in the heel. Niu stressed that the current version is an early prototype, not a medical device. It cannot yet diagnose disease, predict falls or measure treatment progress, but it proves that basic walking patterns can be analysed without a rechargeable battery.
This could help address a common weakness in health wearables. Smartwatches and similar devices can gather large amounts of data, and artificial intelligence (AI) can turn that data into useful insights, but AI requires energy, meaning smarter wearables often drain batteries faster.
Niu, who previously worked at Apple developing an electrocardiogram sensor for the Apple Watch, called this challenge the energy-intelligence bottleneck. He said people often forget to put wearable devices back on after charging, meaning they stop collecting health data altogether.
How does the shoe work?
Inside the shoe, an accelerometer measures the foot's movement along three directions. A small processor then uses AI to study these movements and sorts every 15 seconds into one of four activities: slow walking, fast walking, running or climbing stairs. The results are shown on a small screen attached to the shoe.
This processing happens directly within the device, an approach known as "edge AI", which uses far less energy than sending raw data to a phone or cloud server.
Fitting the AI system into the shoe's tiny processor was a major challenge. An earlier version of the model examined 21 different movement features and reached 98.1 per cent accuracy, but needed more memory than the processor could handle. The team found that most of the useful information came from variation across just three movement directions. The smaller, simplified model reached 95.4 per cent accuracy, while running around 15 times faster and using roughly one-sixth of the power.
Together, the sensor and AI system use just 86 microwatts of power, far less than most wearable AI devices. In lab tests, even slow walking produced enough electricity to keep the whole system running.