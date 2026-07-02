ETV Bharat / technology

Engineer Builds Solar Three-Wheeler For Rs 11,000 To Beat Petrol Prices

To bring life to his idea, Kharde gathered parts from old motorcycles, iron components, tyres, and other necessary items from local scrap shops. Since he owns a workshop, he personally worked on and assembled all the materials. After days of hard work, he successfully built a sturdy and user-friendly three-wheeler. Special care has been taken in the design of this vehicle. It features two front wheels connected to a steering rack, while the rear wheel is driven by a motor. Built at a low cost, the vehicle is currently attracting significant attention from residents.

Kharde holds a B.E. degree in Mechanical Engineering and has had a passion for technical experiments since childhood. A few months ago, witnessing fuel shortages at petrol pumps and the resulting inconvenience faced by motorists, he decided to find an alternative to conventional fuel. He resolved to build a vehicle for daily commuting that would be cost-effective, eco-friendly, and easy to operate.

Ahilyanagar: Rising petrol prices, fuel shortages, and the increasing costs associated with vehicles are driving common citizens toward alternative energy sources. Addressing this issue, Pawan Rajendra Kharde, a young mechanical engineer from Kolhar Bhagwatipur in Ahilyanagar district, has used his skills to devise a unique solution. Kharde creatively utilised scrap materials to build a three-wheeler that runs on solar power and a battery. Remarkably, the vehicle cost only Rs 11,000 to build, and using it has eliminated the need for petrol.

The vehicle's standout feature is its ability to run on both battery power and solar energy. It is equipped with a 300-watt motor, and the entire system operates on a 24-volt power supply derived from two 12V, 7Ah batteries. To prevent the vehicle from stalling when the battery runs low, a 540-watt solar panel has been installed. During the journey, this panel generates energy from sunlight to supplement the battery, thereby reducing the load on the battery and extending the vehicle's range. While the vehicle can cover 7 to 8 kilometres on battery power alone, the addition of the solar panel has significantly boosted its capability. With the solar panel, it can easily travel 50 to 60 kilometres daily in adequate sunlight. If the battery level drops during a trip, parking the vehicle in the sun allows it to charge via solar energy. According to Kharde, parking it by the roadside for just 10 to 15 minutes provides enough energy to continue the journey.

Cost Savings through an Existing Solar Panel

Kharde already had an old solar panel at home, which he effectively utilised for this project, which saved him the cost of the panel. The vehicle was built for just Rs 11,000, which included parts like tyres, motor, two batteries, and fabrication work.

Kharde's three-wheeler vehicle features a 540-watt solar panel, which is said to provide a range of 50-60 kms. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Speaking about this, Kharde said, "Previously, my scooter required about Rs 500 worth of petrol per week. I have been using this vehicle on a trial basis for the past two months. Now, my expenditure on petrol has been eliminated, resulting in monthly savings of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000."

He mentioned that his invention could also prove beneficial for farmers. Kharde is now preparing to make further improvements to his vehicle. He is working on increasing the battery capacity, adding compartments for storage, and making the vehicle more suitable for agricultural tasks. In the future, the vehicle could be used for spraying pesticides, transporting sacks of fertiliser and farm produce, and handling other minor farming chores. He mentioned that it is also possible to install a water tank with a capacity of 60 to 65 litres.

Furthermore, he expressed confidence that using a lithium-ion battery costing up to Rs 20,000 would further enhance the vehicle's speed, range, and efficiency. This low-cost vehicle, created by a young engineer through his knowledge, ingenuity, and hard work, has become a topic of discussion in the area. Given the benefits of fuel savings, environmental protection, and its utility in rural areas, this initiative could serve as an inspiration for many in the future.