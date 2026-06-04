ETV Bharat / technology

Energy, Water Use And Pollution Of AI And Data Centers Rival Most Countries

Washington: The environmental footprint of data centers already rivals some of the world's largest countries, according to a United Nations University report, which also predicts their water and energy use and pollution will double in just four years as use of artificial intelligence grows.

Last year, global data centers used 448 trillion watt-hours of electricity, more than all but 10 countries of the world, said the report issued Wednesday. That electricity use produced about 208 million tons (189 million metric tons) of carbon dioxide, about the same amount as Argentina, and producing that much energy consumed about 1.2 trillion gallons (4.5 trillion liters) of water, according to the report on the environmental consequences of AI's energy use.

By 2030, data centers will account for nearly 3% of the world's projected electricity use, with 935 trillion watt-hours. If data centers were a country, the country would be projected to rank sixth-highest in power use in 2030. That would produce nearly 440 million tons (399 million metric tons) of carbon dioxide, the report said. The study focused on energy use and didn't examine the massive amount of water used to cool data centers.

FILE - Fans, part of a cooling system, are visible on the roof of a data center April 27, 2026, in Hillsboro, Ore (AP)

"If you look at these numbers, we're seeing scales comparable to nations," said study co-author Kaveh Madani, a water scientist and director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health in Canada. "The demand is enormous."

Much of the growth of data centers is being driven by AI. About 20% of data centers' energy is currently due to AI, but that should grow to 40% by 2030, the report said.

FILE - Amazon Web Services data center is visible at night Aug. 22, 2024, in Boardman, Ore (AP)

First global look at ecological impact

The report is significant because of the credibility and authority of the U.N., not just because of any one set of eye-popping numbers, said Fengqi You, a Cornell University energy engineering professor who directs the college's AI sustainability issues.

"Its value is that a U.N. institution is putting carbon, water, land, life-cycle impacts and environmental justice into one frame" for an issue that is often shrouded in secrecy and partial disclosures, said You, who was not part of the report.

"The general public should be concerned, but not panicked," he added.

Jean Su, director of the Energy Justice Program at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the report is important because it is the first U.N., or even global, report "that shines a light on the environmental harms of AI."

National Artificial Intelligence Association President Caleb Max emphasized how his industry is becoming more efficient and how it benefits the public: "AI is rapidly becoming part of our everyday lives and adding benefits that improve safety, live longer, work more efficiently, enhance food production, and reduce poverty. The evidence is growing daily that the energy return on investment of AI development is transformative for our world and therefore more than worth it."