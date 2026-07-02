End Of Physical Game Libraries: Sony Confirms Digital-Only Future For PlayStation Games
Sony will stop releasing physical discs for new PlayStation games from January 2028, citing growing consumer preference for digital game distribution.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Starting January 2028, Sony will stop physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles. This means new games will only be available in digital format on the PlayStation Store and at retailers as digital codes.
Announcing the decision, Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communication, said that the decision has been taken to adapt to consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry, which continues to shift away from physical discs to digital.
The announcement comes at a time when gamers are already unhappy over Rockstar's digital-only release plan for Grand Theft Auto VI. The physical box of the game will come with a redeemable digital download code. While some rumours at the time suggested that the developer may follow up with a disc release, Rockstar refuted them, confirming they have no confirmed plans to release a disc version at a later date.
The difference between a digital and disc version is similar to the difference between an e-book and a printed book. The lack of a physical version not only means the end of bragging rights that come with a curated library or a collection display, but it also eliminates the second-hand market for the title as well as borrowing among friends.
After Rockstar, Sony also thinks the physical discs are becoming less important. In a blog post, Shuman said, "This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.
Reacting to Sony's announcement, Daniel Ahmad at Niko Partners, a video game market research firm, told AFP, "I'll admit, even I, the guy who won't shut up about digital taking more and more market share each year, am surprised to see this happen so soon."
Sony began its move towards digital downloads in 2020 with the release of the latest console, the PlayStation 5, which had a version without a disc drive, he said, adding that Sony's announcement "pretty much confirms PS6 will be digital only".
Meanwhile, Sony says that the transition will have no impact on already released games, as well as those releasing prior to January 2028 in disc format.
"We’ll continue to prioritise our resources to drive innovation in how players can access games and provide choices as to where players prefer to purchase new games, whether that’s at retailers or PlayStation Store," Shuman said, while adding words of assurance about commitment to deliver "world-class gaming experience" to fans.