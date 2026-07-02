ETV Bharat / technology

End Of Physical Game Libraries: Sony Confirms Digital-Only Future For PlayStation Games

Hyderabad: Starting January 2028, Sony will stop physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles. This means new games will only be available in digital format on the PlayStation Store and at retailers as digital codes.

Announcing the decision, Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communication, said that the decision has been taken to adapt to consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry, which continues to shift away from physical discs to digital.

The announcement comes at a time when gamers are already unhappy over Rockstar's digital-only release plan for Grand Theft Auto VI. The physical box of the game will come with a redeemable digital download code. While some rumours at the time suggested that the developer may follow up with a disc release, Rockstar refuted them, confirming they have no confirmed plans to release a disc version at a later date.

The difference between a digital and disc version is similar to the difference between an e-book and a printed book. The lack of a physical version not only means the end of bragging rights that come with a curated library or a collection display, but it also eliminates the second-hand market for the title as well as borrowing among friends.