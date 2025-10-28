ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk’s xAI Launched Grokpedia, An AI-Powered Encyclopedia, Rivalling Wikipedia

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned xAI has launched the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered online encyclopedia, Grokpedia. Version 0.1 of the platform is currently live as a website, allowing users to search for articles. The website is a direct rival to the existing open-source online encyclopedia, Wikipedia.

Grokpedia’s information is maintained directly by xAI’s generative AI, Grok, and currently does not permit human users to edit information or add context or sources to its articles, unlike Wikipedia.

Musk announced the launch of the Grokpedia via an X post, highlighting the current version of the AI-powered encyclopedia as version 0.1. His post states that Version 1.0 of Grokpedia will be 10 times better than the current version, but claims that Grokpedia version 0.1 is better than Wikipedia.

Musk states the goal of Grok and Grokpedia is to provide “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”, via another X post. It is also mentioned that the goal is hard to achieve, but the team will work towards attaining it.

What is Grokpedia

Grokpedia is an AI-powered online encyclopedia which aims to make knowledge accessible to people as truthfully as possible. It is developed by a software developer named Jason A. Bloomer. According to grok-pedia.com, the content on the platform is constantly updated. The platform is fully open source and can be freely used by anyone.