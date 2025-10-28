Elon Musk’s xAI Launched Grokpedia, An AI-Powered Encyclopedia, Rivalling Wikipedia
The platform is currently running Version 0.1, but Elon Musk claims Version 1.0 to run 10 times faster.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned xAI has launched the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered online encyclopedia, Grokpedia. Version 0.1 of the platform is currently live as a website, allowing users to search for articles. The website is a direct rival to the existing open-source online encyclopedia, Wikipedia.
Grokpedia’s information is maintained directly by xAI’s generative AI, Grok, and currently does not permit human users to edit information or add context or sources to its articles, unlike Wikipedia.
Musk announced the launch of the Grokpedia via an X post, highlighting the current version of the AI-powered encyclopedia as version 0.1. His post states that Version 1.0 of Grokpedia will be 10 times better than the current version, but claims that Grokpedia version 0.1 is better than Wikipedia.
https://t.co/op5s4ZiSwh version 0.1 is now live.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025
Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo.
Musk states the goal of Grok and Grokpedia is to provide “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”, via another X post. It is also mentioned that the goal is hard to achieve, but the team will work towards attaining it.
The goal of Grok and https://t.co/op5s4ZikGJ is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025
We will never be perfect, but we shall nonetheless strive towards that goal. https://t.co/j8bJf7c4Hl
What is Grokpedia
Grokpedia is an AI-powered online encyclopedia which aims to make knowledge accessible to people as truthfully as possible. It is developed by a software developer named Jason A. Bloomer. According to grok-pedia.com, the content on the platform is constantly updated. The platform is fully open source and can be freely used by anyone.
How to access Grokpedia
Users can access the AI-powered encyclopedia by heading over to https://grokpedia.com/ and logging in with their X account to get started. The platform is currently accessible only via the website, as xAI has not released any app on either Android or iOS.
How does it work
According to grok-pedia.com, Grokpedia operates in five simple steps: Search or Request, Cache Check, Dynamic Creation, Static Storage, Snowball Effect.
- Search or request: A user or a bot searches for a topic in the platform.
- Cache Check: The AI-powered encyclopedia checks whether it has cache on the searched topic from an existing webpage.
- Dynamic Creation: If the webpage is not found, then the request is sent to Grok, which generates a “concise, factual summary on the topic”, along with sources for transparency.
- Static Storage: The newly generated webpage is saved as a static file, which will be indexed by search engines for other users.
- Snowball Effect: As more and more people and bots interact with Grokpedia, more webpages are created, leading to the expansion of the platform’s reach and depth.
In addition to this, Musk via an X post mentioned that users will be able to ask Grok to add, modify, or delete articles on Grokpedia. It will either take the action or refuse to act, stating the reason.
Cool. I’m reading these for the first time btw.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025
Grok generated about 1M articles using a lot of compute.
You will be able to ask Grok to add/modify/delete articles and it will either take the action or tell you it won’t and why. https://t.co/nzpzi0R73o
Grokpedia faces criticism
According to The Verge, in several articles, Grokpedia provide information taken directly from Wikipedia. In a few cases, the provided information is rewritten and not generated from the platform. While other articles are directly copied and pasted from Wikipedia.
The webpages that take information from its rival platform carry a message saying, "The content is adapted from Wikipedia."
The Verge's report also quotes Lauren Dickinson, a Wikimedia Foundation spokesperson, that Wikipedia has "transparent policies", "rigorous volunteer oversight", and continuously updates itself. He states that AI companies like xAI train their AI models, such as Grokpedia, on human-generated content to provide information to their users. These models need Wikipedia to exist.