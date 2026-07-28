ETV Bharat / technology

Musk's X Adds Banking In 'Everything App' Push

Washington: Elon Musk's social media app X on Monday began offering its X Money banking service to all US subscribers of its paid Premium and Premium+ tiers, part of the multi-billionaire's ambition to turn the site into an "everything app."

The rollout widens access to a product that had been available since late June as a test to a limited group of top-tier subscribers. X Money lets users hold deposits, send peer-to-peer payments, pay bills, transfer money by wire, and mail checks without leaving the X app.

Deposits are held at Cross River Bank, a New Jersey-based lender that is used by several financial-technology apps, and are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to $250,000.

Musk has said for years that he wants X to resemble China's WeChat. WeChat, a single app for messaging, shopping and payments, is a pillar of consumer spending in China. A post by X Money said deposits would earn an annual percentage yield of up to six percent.