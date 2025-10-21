ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk Lauds Starlink For Launching 10,000 Satellites

The Starlink network, which began in 2018 with two prototype satellites named Tintin A and Tintin B, currently serves millions of users worldwide. ( X/SpaceX )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Monday lauded its satellite internet service Starlink for launching 10,000 satellites. The company achieved the 10,000 milestone on October 19, with a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink internet satellites lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch also marked SpaceX’s 132nd Falcon 9 flight of 2025, equaling last year’s record with more than two months left in the year. “Congrats, Starlink and Falcon teams, on building and launching 10k satellites! SpaceX now has several times more satellites in orbit than all others combined,” Musk shared in a post on social media platform X. “SpaceX has now launched more than 10,000 Starlink satellites to date, enabling reliable high-speed internet for millions of people all around the world,” added Starlink on X.