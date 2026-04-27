ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk And Sam Altman Set For Courtroom Clash Over OpenAI’s Founding Vision

New Delhi: Elon Musk and Sam Altman -- once allies in building what they envisioned as a nonprofit safeguard against runaway AI -- were set to face each other in a federal courtroom on Monday as a jury begins to decide whether Altman betrayed that founding promise by steering OpenAI toward a $852 billion commercial empire, as per reports. The trial, which opens with jury selection in Oakland, California, centres on allegations that OpenAI -- co-founded in 2015 with early funding from Musk -- strayed from its original mission of developing AI for the public good and instead pivoted toward a profit-driven model now valued at around $852 billion.

Musk, the world’s richest person, filed the lawsuit in August 2024 against Altman, OpenAI's chief executive, and senior executive Greg Brockman, accusing them of misleading him and abandoning the organisation’s founding principles. The complaint alleges that the leadership shifted OpenAI’s direction behind his back, transforming it into a commercial enterprise aligned with major investors, including Microsoft. OpenAI has dismissed the claims, describing the case as unfounded and motivated by Musk’s competitive interests, particularly his launch of rival AI company xAI in 2023.