ETV Bharat / technology

'Water At Heart Of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047': EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026 Highlights Future Tech And Policy

New Delhi: The Earth Water Foundation has organised the 21st edition of EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers and people associated with the water sector. The stakeholders discussed solutions for water conservation, wastewater treatment, and sustainable water management.

The theme of the three-day expo is “Shaping the Future of Water through Innovation, Sustainability, and Collaboration". The first day of the programme began with the Jal Kalash ceremony, where the minister of state for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhusan Chaudhary, attended as chief guest.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chaudhary said, “Water is at the heart of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and achieving this vision requires a collective approach, with government, industry, researchers, and communities working together to build a water-resilient future.”

He also interacted with exhibitors and highlighted that many companies are showcasing innovative ideas related to the water sector. “With this exhibition, the objective is to explore how stakeholders can contribute to making the nation water secure,” the minister said.

A view of EAW Global Aqua Expo (www.eawglobalaquaexpo.com)

Shivani Ghorawat, founder of the Earth Water Foundation, said that the focus was on building cooperation among governments, companies, researchers, and communities.

“Our goal is for every household to use a technology-based machine through which they collect the rain and reuse it,” she said.

She said that the exhibitions provide a platform for foreign companies to come and collaborate with Indian stakeholders.

“Companies from Singapore, China and Bhutan are showcasing their advanced technology. The role of Delhi Jal Board is to promote technologies and practices that encourage water conservation and reuse,” Ghorawat added.

Exhibitors come with advanced technology.

Dheeraj, Project Head of DSI Robotics, spoke about the role of digital surveillance in managing water infrastructure.

“Digital monitoring can help identify problems in pipelines and other water systems at an early stage, reducing dependence on frequent manual inspections. Our focus is on made-in-India technology and expanding the water management sector,” he said.