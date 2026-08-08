'Water At Heart Of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047': EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026 Highlights Future Tech And Policy
The 21st EAW Global Aqua Expo showcased innovative water technologies, policy discussions, and collaborations aimed at securing India’s water future sustainably, reports Ankita Kumari
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Earth Water Foundation has organised the 21st edition of EAW Global Aqua Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers and people associated with the water sector. The stakeholders discussed solutions for water conservation, wastewater treatment, and sustainable water management.
The theme of the three-day expo is “Shaping the Future of Water through Innovation, Sustainability, and Collaboration". The first day of the programme began with the Jal Kalash ceremony, where the minister of state for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhusan Chaudhary, attended as chief guest.
Addressing the inaugural session, Chaudhary said, “Water is at the heart of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and achieving this vision requires a collective approach, with government, industry, researchers, and communities working together to build a water-resilient future.”
He also interacted with exhibitors and highlighted that many companies are showcasing innovative ideas related to the water sector. “With this exhibition, the objective is to explore how stakeholders can contribute to making the nation water secure,” the minister said.
Shivani Ghorawat, founder of the Earth Water Foundation, said that the focus was on building cooperation among governments, companies, researchers, and communities.
“Our goal is for every household to use a technology-based machine through which they collect the rain and reuse it,” she said.
She said that the exhibitions provide a platform for foreign companies to come and collaborate with Indian stakeholders.
“Companies from Singapore, China and Bhutan are showcasing their advanced technology. The role of Delhi Jal Board is to promote technologies and practices that encourage water conservation and reuse,” Ghorawat added.
Exhibitors come with advanced technology.
Dheeraj, Project Head of DSI Robotics, spoke about the role of digital surveillance in managing water infrastructure.
“Digital monitoring can help identify problems in pipelines and other water systems at an early stage, reducing dependence on frequent manual inspections. Our focus is on made-in-India technology and expanding the water management sector,” he said.
Turning Air into Water
At another stall, Kartik, marketing manager at Bry-Air, showcased an air-to-water generator that converts moisture present in the atmosphere into drinking water. He said the technology is designed for locations where conventional sources of water are limited.
“Instead of depending entirely on conventional sources, this machine can explore alternative ways of generating usable water from available environmental resources,” he said.
Smarter and Safer Water Storage
Aitram showcased stainless-steel water storage tanks, highlighting the use of 316-grade stainless steel for durability and hygiene. He explained that tanks are designed to withstand changing temperatures and environmental conditions while maintaining water quality.
“The focus on durable storage reflects another often-overlooked part of water security. Supplying water is only one part of the process; storing it safely and preventing contamination is equally important,” he said.
Filtration at the household level
Pradeep from the manufacturing department of Pure Water Tap Filter demonstrated tap-mounted filtration technology designed for household use.
“Consumers often struggle to assess the quality of the water entering their homes, and the filters aim to minimise impurities. There is also a potential to use such systems in flood-prone areas where contamination of water sources can become an additional concern,” he said.
When water quality becomes a personal concern
Bhavit Goyal, a doctor, said the exhibition was not simply about technology but about finding answers to everyday water-quality concerns. He wanted to understand water-purification technologies because of concerns about the quality of water available in his area. He said these concerns had encouraged him to explore purification equipment at the exhibition.
The event also covered the World Sustainable Water Summit and focused on discussions including water infrastructure, financing, rainwater harvesting, water reuse and regional collaboration along with technical masterclasses under the EAW Water Academy.
In addition, the conference brings MSMEs and startups and builds a network through the water business lounge. The innovation spotlight arena is showcasing new technologies, product launches, startups and solutions.
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