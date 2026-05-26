ETV Bharat / technology

Earth Prize 2026: Indian Teenagers Bag International Recognition For Tamarind-Based Microplastic Filter

Hyderabad: Three Indian teenagers have earned international recognition for developing a low-cost, biodegradable solution to remove microplastics from drinking water, winning the Asia regional award at The Earth Prize 2026.

Sixteen-year-olds Vivaan Chhawchharia, Ariana Agarwal, and Avyana Mehta created Plas-Stick — a biodegradable powder derived primarily from tamarind seed waste. The trio came up with this idea after they visited rural communities where families relied on large, shared water containers with no access to advanced filtration systems. The sight of a child drinking from one of these containers during a visit brought the issue of invisible microplastic contamination into sharp focus for the trio.

How Plas-Stick Works

Plas-Stick is a biodegradable powder made mainly from tamarind seed waste. When added to contaminated water, the powder attracts microplastic particles and causes them to clump together into larger masses. These clumps can then be removed from the water using a handheld magnet — a process that requires no electricity and no expensive infrastructure.

The students say the solution's reliance on locally available, biodegradable materials makes it particularly well-suited for rural and low-resource communities, where conventional filtration technology is often inaccessible or unaffordable. The project was also developed in collaboration with experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.

(From left to right) Demonstration - Adding the tamarind-based powder to water (dyed green for visibility) and Handheld magnet attracts formed clumps (Image Credit: LinkedIn/The Earth Foundation)

Tamarind seeds naturally contain binding compounds that may help attract and aggregate particles suspended in water. By using agricultural waste rather than synthetic chemicals, the students produced a solution that is both low-cost and environmentally considerate — while demonstrating how locally sourced resources can drive meaningful environmental innovation.