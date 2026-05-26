Earth Prize 2026: Indian Teenagers Bag International Recognition For Tamarind-Based Microplastic Filter
Three Indian teenagers won The Earth Prize 2026 in Asia region for developing Plas-Stick — a biodegradable powder that removes microplastics from water.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Three Indian teenagers have earned international recognition for developing a low-cost, biodegradable solution to remove microplastics from drinking water, winning the Asia regional award at The Earth Prize 2026.
Sixteen-year-olds Vivaan Chhawchharia, Ariana Agarwal, and Avyana Mehta created Plas-Stick — a biodegradable powder derived primarily from tamarind seed waste. The trio came up with this idea after they visited rural communities where families relied on large, shared water containers with no access to advanced filtration systems. The sight of a child drinking from one of these containers during a visit brought the issue of invisible microplastic contamination into sharp focus for the trio.
How Plas-Stick Works
Plas-Stick is a biodegradable powder made mainly from tamarind seed waste. When added to contaminated water, the powder attracts microplastic particles and causes them to clump together into larger masses. These clumps can then be removed from the water using a handheld magnet — a process that requires no electricity and no expensive infrastructure.
The students say the solution's reliance on locally available, biodegradable materials makes it particularly well-suited for rural and low-resource communities, where conventional filtration technology is often inaccessible or unaffordable. The project was also developed in collaboration with experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati.
Tamarind seeds naturally contain binding compounds that may help attract and aggregate particles suspended in water. By using agricultural waste rather than synthetic chemicals, the students produced a solution that is both low-cost and environmentally considerate — while demonstrating how locally sourced resources can drive meaningful environmental innovation.
Why Microplastics Matter
Microplastics are tiny plastic particles measuring less than five millimetres, formed through the breakdown of larger plastics, synthetic clothing fibres, industrial waste, and packaging materials. Recent scientific studies have detected microplastics in drinking water, seafood, human blood, lung tissue, placentas, and brain tissue. While researchers continue to study the long-term health implications, microplastic pollution is increasingly regarded by the scientific community as an emerging global environmental concern.
About The Earth Prize
The Earth Foundation describes The Earth Prize as the world's largest environmental competition and ideas incubator for teenagers aged between 13 and 19. The three students received a collective regional award grant of $12,500 (approximately Rs 11.96 lakh).
Still In Development
Despite the international recognition, Plas-Stick remains in its development stage and has not yet undergone large-scale independent scientific testing. Further validation would be required before the solution could be deployed at any meaningful scale. Nevertheless, the project has drawn considerable attention for its innovative approach to one of the most pressing environmental challenges of the present era.
The Earth Prize 2026: Winners
Apart from Vivaan Chhawchharia, Ariana Agarwal and Avyana Mehta, several other students from six global regions won The Earth Prize 2026. Tala and Farah from Palestine created Build Hope and won in the Middle Eastern region, Yanin from Thailand made Homes for Hornbills and won in the Oceania and Southeast Asian region, Fredrick and Miron from Kenya created HewaSafi Innovators and won in the African region, and Arya from Iceland created Eco-purge, winning in the European region. Helena from Puerto Rico created SargaTex PR and won in the North American region, and Bernardo and Ísis from Brazil made Hada and won in the Central and South American region.
|Region
|Name
|Solution's Name
|Problem Category
|What does the solution do?
|Asia
|Vivaan Chhawchharia
|Plas-Stick
|Microplastic pollution
|"A powder made from waste tamarind seeds that clumps microplastics for easy removal from water with a handheld magnet"
|Ariana Agarwal
|Avyana Mehta
|Middle East
|Tala
|Build Hope
|Community rebuilding
|"Turning rubble into reusable blocks, bringing young people together to rebuild their communities"
|Farah
|Oceania & Southeast Asia
|Yanin
|Homes for Hornbills
|Biodiversity loss
|"Protecting hornbills, vital seed dispersers in forests, through nests made from upcycled plastic bottles and community conservation"
|Africa
|Fredrick
|HewaSafi Innovators
|Air pollution
|"A low-cost vehicle exhaust system that captures emissions using filters made from maize, coconut, agricultural waste and algae"
|Miron
|Europe
|Arya
|Eco-purge
|Microplastic pollution
|"A biodegradable plastic that breaks down safely and releases catalysts to remove existing microplastics"
|North America
|Helena
|SargaTex PR
|Plastic Waste
|"A biodegradable fabric made from sargassum seaweed used for clothing and footwear"
|Central & South America
|Bernardo
|Hada
|Plastic Waste
|"Biodegradable bandages made with aloe vera and chamomile that replace plastic with plant-based alternatives"
|Ísis
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