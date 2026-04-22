ETV Bharat / technology

Earth Day 2026 Spotlight | End-Of-Life EV Batteries Threaten India's Clean Energy Future

Bengaluru: Earth Day 2026 is more than a celebration of our planet and support for environmental protection. It is a reminder to look beneath the surface of the green transition. As the global clean energy narrative gains momentum, a critical part of the story remains overlooked. Headlines spotlight electric vehicles and renewable energy, but the true foundation of this shift lies in the batteries that power them.

Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements are the hidden backbone of clean technology, and their extraction and use raise urgent questions about sustainability. As demand surges, the challenge is not only scaling clean energy but ensuring that the materials behind it are sourced, processed, and reused responsibly.

This is where the story of end-of-life batteries becomes critical. What happens after the battery dies remains the missing link in the sustainability puzzle. Without robust systems for recovery and reuse, today’s clean solutions risk becoming tomorrow’s environmental burden. In many ways, every EV sold today is tomorrow’s recycling challenge.

The debate is no longer just about net zero, but about net extraction versus true sustainability. Against this backdrop, industry voices are beginning to flag urgent gaps in India’s preparedness.

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With EV adoption accelerating, the question is clear: Is India prepared for the coming wave of end-of-life batteries, and what are the biggest obstacles to scaling battery recycling?

Shubham Vishvakarma, Founder & Chief of Process Engineering at Metastable Materials, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, noted that India is not yet prepared for a large surge in battery waste, but it is clearly moving in that direction. "Policy intent is strong, and infrastructure for recycling is being steadily scaled. Although formal recycling currently accounts for a small share, the outlook is positive as the first wave of EV batteries begins to reach end-of-life. This is a critical window to expand capacity and build robust systems, supported by government incentives for new plants and expansion," he said.

Economics and Policy: The Real Bottlenecks

The key challenges lie in economics and policy, Vishvakarma said, noting that economically, volatile commodity prices impact margins and disrupt supply-demand dynamics. This means that when battery prices soar, margins are immediately compressed.

"On the policy side, while a solid foundation is emerging, gaps remain in traceability and enforcement to ensure end-of-life batteries reach formal recyclers. Technology is not the primary constraint," he added. "Collection and channelisation of battery waste remain the bigger hurdles."

Traceability Trouble: Tracking the Battery Lifecycle

Responding to how important tracking materials is across the battery lifecycle, and whether India has effective systems in place, Vishvakarma pointed out that material tracking is critical. Without end-to-end traceability, there is no way to verify whether a battery has actually been recycled. At present, enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)—which requires producers to collect and recycle products after use—relies heavily on unaudited self-declarations. This leaves manufacturers uncertain about the reliability of secondary material sourcing.