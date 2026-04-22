Earth Day 2026 Spotlight | End-Of-Life EV Batteries Threaten India's Clean Energy Future
India’s EV boom highlights urgent challenges in battery recycling, with policy gaps, economic hurdles, and traceability issues threatening sustainability progress.
By Anubha Jain
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Earth Day 2026 is more than a celebration of our planet and support for environmental protection. It is a reminder to look beneath the surface of the green transition. As the global clean energy narrative gains momentum, a critical part of the story remains overlooked. Headlines spotlight electric vehicles and renewable energy, but the true foundation of this shift lies in the batteries that power them.
Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements are the hidden backbone of clean technology, and their extraction and use raise urgent questions about sustainability. As demand surges, the challenge is not only scaling clean energy but ensuring that the materials behind it are sourced, processed, and reused responsibly.
This is where the story of end-of-life batteries becomes critical. What happens after the battery dies remains the missing link in the sustainability puzzle. Without robust systems for recovery and reuse, today’s clean solutions risk becoming tomorrow’s environmental burden. In many ways, every EV sold today is tomorrow’s recycling challenge.
The debate is no longer just about net zero, but about net extraction versus true sustainability. Against this backdrop, industry voices are beginning to flag urgent gaps in India’s preparedness.
With EV adoption accelerating, the question is clear: Is India prepared for the coming wave of end-of-life batteries, and what are the biggest obstacles to scaling battery recycling?
Shubham Vishvakarma, Founder & Chief of Process Engineering at Metastable Materials, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, noted that India is not yet prepared for a large surge in battery waste, but it is clearly moving in that direction. "Policy intent is strong, and infrastructure for recycling is being steadily scaled. Although formal recycling currently accounts for a small share, the outlook is positive as the first wave of EV batteries begins to reach end-of-life. This is a critical window to expand capacity and build robust systems, supported by government incentives for new plants and expansion," he said.
Economics and Policy: The Real Bottlenecks
The key challenges lie in economics and policy, Vishvakarma said, noting that economically, volatile commodity prices impact margins and disrupt supply-demand dynamics. This means that when battery prices soar, margins are immediately compressed.
"On the policy side, while a solid foundation is emerging, gaps remain in traceability and enforcement to ensure end-of-life batteries reach formal recyclers. Technology is not the primary constraint," he added. "Collection and channelisation of battery waste remain the bigger hurdles."
Traceability Trouble: Tracking the Battery Lifecycle
Responding to how important tracking materials is across the battery lifecycle, and whether India has effective systems in place, Vishvakarma pointed out that material tracking is critical. Without end-to-end traceability, there is no way to verify whether a battery has actually been recycled. At present, enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)—which requires producers to collect and recycle products after use—relies heavily on unaudited self-declarations. This leaves manufacturers uncertain about the reliability of secondary material sourcing.
"India is laying the groundwork through barcoding, QR systems, and the CPCB portal. However, seamless data flow across the entire lifecycle is still evolving and not yet fully operational," he said.
EPR Framework: Strong Intent, Weak Execution
Speaking on whether current regulations like EPR adequately ensure accountability and what urgent changes are needed, Vishvakarma noted that while the framework is well-intentioned, its implementation must reflect ground realities. One key gap is that EPR floor pricing does not align with actual recycling costs. This mismatch drives volumes toward informal operators who can undercut prices, undermining both compliance and sustainability.
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Discussing the solutions Metastable Materials is developing to make recycling more efficient and cost-effective, Vishvakarma explained that the company is building recycling centres using proprietary technology designed to recover the full range of critical minerals in usable, commodity-grade forms that can directly feed manufacturing. He noted that their process relies on mineral beneficiation rather than traditional hydrometallurgy, a century-proven approach for handling materials at the atomic level. The emphasis, he added, is on creating a cost-competitive, scalable solution that works at India’s current aggregation levels and can adapt across different battery chemistries and intermediates.
Second-Life Batteries: Unlocking Untapped Potential
Talking about the viability of repurposing degraded EV batteries for applications like grid storage or telecom towers in India, he said that dead or second-life use of EV batteries is viable and already emerging in pockets. Batteries with around 70 per cent remaining capacity may no longer suit EVs but are well-suited for secondary or stationary energy storage.
"With proper standardisation, safety certifications, and reliable health diagnostics, these applications can scale and complement the recycling ecosystem. The opportunity is significant, but scaling it will require uniform interfaces and robust monitoring systems to expand effectively," he said.
Recycling Economics vs Sustainability Reality
Addressing the sustainability of current recycling processes—covering emissions, water use, and waste—Vishvakarma noted that outcomes depend heavily on scale, process efficiency, and battery chemistry. For cobalt- and nickel-rich batteries, economics are relatively favourable when high-purity materials can be recovered with strong yields. In contrast, for Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are becoming increasingly common, margins are thinner since lithium is the primary recoverable value. Overall, he explained, recycling economics remain fragile and cycle-dependent, with government incentives and offtake agreements from manufacturers playing a decisive role in near-term viability.
From a sustainability perspective, recycling is significantly better than mining—cutting emissions by more than 50 per cent and reducing energy use by up to 80 per cent (IEA, 2025). However, process efficiency varies, and some methods remain resource-intensive. The next phase, he emphasised, will be driven by technologies that employ closed-loop reagents and water systems, achieve higher recovery rates, and operate with lower emissions and costs.
Why Consumer Awareness Still Lags
Discussing consumer awareness around safe battery disposal and its role in strengthening the recycling ecosystem, Vishvakarma noted that awareness among consumers remains low, yet it is far more critical than many realise. "The convenience of selling used batteries to informal scrap dealers for quick cash often diverts waste from formal channels. A simple yet impactful step for consumers is to avoid unregistered buyers and instead use authorised e-waste collection and recycling systems to ensure responsible disposal," he said.
Global Comparison: Where India Stands
Replying to where India stands globally in battery recycling compared to the EU, US, and China, he explained, “India trails China and the EU in scale, but is closer than expected on technology. China benefits from decades of experience and a significant volume advantage, while the EU has moved swiftly with strong regulations such as battery passports and recycled content mandates that have driven investment and supported recyclers. India may lack these advantages for now, but it has a competitive cost structure and a rapidly growing domestic market, supported by policy momentum toward electrification. With effective execution on both policy and infrastructure, India could emerge as a significant player within this decade.”
"As India accelerates its EV push, the real test will not be adoption but how it handles what comes after," Vishvakarma added.