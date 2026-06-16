ETV Bharat / technology

'E20 Fuel Use Does Not Affect Claims': ICICI Lombard Clarifies Coverage Unaffected By Fuel Type

The clarification follows an earlier blog post by the insurer, which suggested that using fuel not originally intended for a vehicle could be considered improper use or negligence, potentially influencing claim evaluations.

Hyderabad: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has issued a clarification reassuring customers that the use of E20 fuel in vehicles does not affect the validity of their motor insurance policies. The insurer emphasised that claims remain admissible regardless of the type of fuel used, whether petrol, diesel, CNG, or E20.

Since E20 is now the standard fuel available across the country, the post sparked widespread debate on social media. Reacting to this, ICICI Lombard stated that it does not consider the use of E20 fuel in older vehicles as negligence.

"We clarify that we do not treat usage of E-20 fuel in older vehicles as a negligence, and we ram as a progressive environment-friendly step," the insurer said in a post on X.

Adding further, ICICI Lombard clarified that claims are evaluated strictly on the basis of insured perils such as accidents or theft, and not on the type of fuel used. Notably, the insurer provides cover for accidental damages, theft, personal accident for owner-drivers and co-passengers, as well as third-party liabilities, depending on the plan opted for by users.

"If a claim is admissible with conventional fuel, it is equally admissible with E-20 fuel, and ICICI Lombard does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage," it added.

The clarification from ICICI Lombard assumes significance since the country continues its transition towards higher ethanol blending. As part of the government's plan, E20, which contains 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, has become widely available across India as the standard fuel. Meanwhile, the government is pushing towards the adoption of higher blending, which would require flex-fuel engines in cars.

In Picture: Maruti Suzuki WagonR BioFlex Car (Image Credit: X/@HardeepSPuri)

The recently launched Maruti Suzuki WagonR BioFlex is compliant with up to E85 ethanol blends, which contain up to 85 per cent of ethanol and 15 per cent of petrol. The vehicle, however, can also run on E100, which is typically a blend of 93-95 per cent ethanol and 5-7 per cent petrol additives. India plans to establish 500 ethanol fuel stations this year, starting with 50-100 in major cities. Additionally, it plans to expand this number to over 5,000 by 2027.