Dyson Purifer Cool PC1-TP11 With 360-Degree 290 LPS Airflow Launched In India: Price, Features

The air purifier comes in two colours: Black/Nickel and White/Silver. ( Image Credit: Dyson )

Hyderabad: Dyson has launched the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 in India, designed to provide advanced multifunctional air purification for homes. The device features a filtration technology that claims to capture 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles, including dust as small as 0.1 microns. It features an activated carbon filter that captures odours, gases, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which can otherwise cause lung irritation and respiratory conditions like asthma. The air purifier offers over 290 litres per second of airflow, ensuring efficient room purification. It supports voice-assisted control via smart apps and integrates Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technologies. Price, colour, availability The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 is priced at Rs 39,900, which is available in two colour options: Black/Nickel and White/Silver. It can be purchased via the company’s official website (Dyson.in) and Dyson stores across India.