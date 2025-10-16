Dyson Purifer Cool PC1-TP11 With 360-Degree 290 LPS Airflow Launched In India: Price, Features
The Purifer Cool PC1-TP11 air purifier comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, silent mode, and more.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dyson has launched the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 in India, designed to provide advanced multifunctional air purification for homes. The device features a filtration technology that claims to capture 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles, including dust as small as 0.1 microns.
It features an activated carbon filter that captures odours, gases, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which can otherwise cause lung irritation and respiratory conditions like asthma.
The air purifier offers over 290 litres per second of airflow, ensuring efficient room purification. It supports voice-assisted control via smart apps and integrates Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technologies.
Price, colour, availability
The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 is priced at Rs 39,900, which is available in two colour options: Black/Nickel and White/Silver. It can be purchased via the company’s official website (Dyson.in) and Dyson stores across India.
Specifications and features
The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 features integrated sensors that automatically detect airborne pollutants, including dust and pollen (PM2.5 and PM10) and diagnose them in real time. It only uses electricity when needed. The Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 features a fully sealed HEPA filter that is said to capture 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens and bacteria. The filter also claims to capture up to 99.95 per cent of viruses.
In addition to the HEPA filter, the air purifier comes equipped with an activated carbon filter filled with Tris, a chemical that captures odours, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidising gases like NO2. With the help of the Dyson Air Multiplier technology, the air purifier provides over 290 litres per second of airflow, ensuring air purification. Along with purification, the device also has an oscillation of 350 degrees.
The air purifier comes with a night mode that enables the device to work quietly without making any sound, along with a dimmed display—ideal for light sleepers. It also comes with a sleep timer, which is programmed to automatically turn off the device after pre-set intervals of one, two, four, and eight hours.
Users can monitor and control the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 using the MyDyson app. This enables them to enhance the functionality of the device according to their lifestyle. Apart from this, the air purifier can also be voice-controlled via services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.