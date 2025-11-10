ETV Bharat / technology

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner Review: Wired But Worth It

The Turbine Cleaner Head is a versatile tool that works flawlessly across different floors, be it tiles or marbles, to the extent that it feels cleaner than the sweeping + wiping combo. The Combination Tool with brush and wide nozzle works like magic on the tracks of sliding windows. Since the attachments make the tool 1.25 metres in length, it can easily reach AC ducts and fans as well.

The 360-degree articulation wand gives better control, allowing you to reach difficult places with ease. The suction power is more than enough and does a solid job at picking up dust, hair, and small broken pieces of Myntra packages (that clearly indicate I need help).

For Rs 25,900, the machine features a high 205 AW (air watts) of suction, a no-touch bin emptying system, a 360-degree articulation wand, and a quick-release mechanism that enables instant one-click attachments to swap between Turbine Cleaner Head, Mattress Tool, and Combination Tool. The device sat with me for more than two months, helping me take care of the cleaning needs of my apartment.

Hyderabad: I had always considered cordless vacuum cleaners to be the sensible option as they provide better manoeuvrability and ease of use over their wired alternatives, with some trade-offs, of course. However, Dyson—the Singaporean-British multinational technology company known for its premium range of vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and hair styling offerings—believes it has solved the steering issue to an extent with the Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner.

The Mattress tool, designed to clean bedding and upholstery, acts like a funnel and cleans up dirt with ease. However, it couldn’t pick up hair stuck to my mattress protector. I asked Dyson about this and was told that the unit they offer in the US comes with an additional accessory that features a brush bar to especially remove tangled hair from the carpet. In India, the accessory comes with other models, like the Dyson V8, and you can also buy it separately.

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner Review: Mattress Tool in action (ETV Bharat)

While the Big Ball comes with a good selection of attachments, it would have been better if they had included a hair Screw Tool or Motorbar Cleaner Head with this unit.

The Dyson Big Ball features a really long cable, 22 feet to be precise, which reduces the need to repeatedly switch power outlets for the vacuum cleaner. I could clean an entire area and was required to switch ports only when I was done with the room. The bin has good volume (1.6 litres) and so you don’t really need to empty it mid-cleaning. Also, it comes with a lever that lets you discard the collected dust without having to touch it.

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner Review: Combination Tool in action (ETV Bharat)

Unlike canister vacuums that tend to tip over if you aren't careful, the Dyson Big Ball doesn't require you to pay any sort of attention to the bin as it is mounted on a ball that not only makes steering easy but also picks itself up upon falling. Since the unit weighs 8 kg, probably to manage the centre of gravity for the self-righting technology of the ball stand, it is quite heavy and took me a while to get used to it. The long cable, coupled with this self-righting technology, makes the Dyson Big Ball easier to use compared to other wired vacuum units. However, I'd still vote for the cordless model in a heartbeat, though the similarly-priced V8 has almost half the suction power as the Big Ball, while the V15 with 240 AW suction power costs almost double.

You can detach the bin from the ball and dump the dirt with a switch (ETV Bharat)

The Dyson Big Ball, priced at Rs 25,900, is definitely more expensive than other vacuum cleaners, and it costs almost double the other notable products in the category. However, upon closer comparison, the unit appears to be value for money in the long run, as it consumes almost a quarter of the power (250W) compared to alternatives that consume around 1000W of power. The Dyson Big Ball also comes with a five-year warranty and free servicing, which is the highest for any such product in India.

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner Review: Verdict

To sum it up, the Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner is an efficient and versatile cleaning tool. It comes with a premium build, has better manoeuvrability than most cord units, and consumes less power while delivering a high suction power. The pricing could be a deal breaker for price-sensitive consumers, but it justifies the cost while presenting itself as a cheaper alternative to premium cordless units with the same set of specifications.

Rating: 4/5

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner and its accessories (ETV Bharat)

The following table visualises the pros and cons of the machine: