ETV Bharat / technology

Dust Off, Power On: Meet The Hair-Thin Coating That Keeps Solar Panels Clean And At Peak Performance

Bengaluru: As India races toward its ambitious renewable energy and net-zero goals, innovation at the intersection of science and sustainability is becoming critical. One such intersection in reality is a patented 3D quantum nano-coating technology for solar panels, made by a climate-tech startup, TriNANO Technologies, which has proven to increase their efficiency and lower maintenance struggles.

The homegrown, high-impact solution made by the startup solves a long-standing problem with solar panels, which includes a steady decline in performance due to dust accumulation, heat stress, panel ageing, and long-term degradation. The technology enhances solar performance by reducing water consumption, lowering maintenance costs, and cutting carbon emissions.

Founded in 2022 and incubated at SINE, IIT Bombay, TriNANO is recognised under the Startup India and MSME programs. In January 2026, the company’s journey reached a national milestone when its founders interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Startup Day in New Delhi, where TriNANO was awarded Best Startup in Deep Tech—a powerful endorsement of India’s indigenous innovation capabilities.

How the Technology Works

Thinner than a hair, at just 0.4 microns, TriNANO's solid-state, inorganic nano-coating is applied to the top glass surface of solar panels through an electro-deposition process. It delivers three powerful functionalities, which include light-trapping, anti-reflection, and self-cleaning—a rare combination in solar enhancement technologies.

Nano-coated panels reduce the problem of dust accumulation on solar panels (Image Credits: TriNANO)

Inspired by natural micro-structures similar to the Amazon rainforest canopy, the coating creates a three-dimensional nano-architecture on the panel surface. This structure helps absorb more light and channel it to the solar cells, resulting in a 4 per cent increase in power output from day one. The coating also reflects infrared (IR) wavelengths, which are responsible for heat buildup, thereby reducing cell temperature and panel heat, slowing degradation, and extending the life of solar panels by two to three years.

Key Challenges in Solar Panel Performance

Talking to ETV Bharat, Harsh Sethi, a materials science engineer and TriNANO's CEO, highlighted three key issues faced by solar panels across manufacturers—whether Chinese, Indian, or otherwise:

First, efficiency ratings of 20–24 per cent are measured under standard test conditions, where sunlight is perfectly perpendicular (90°), and the panel temperature is maintained at 25°C. In real-world conditions, however, actual efficiency typically drops to around 16–18 per cent.

Second, panel efficiency is significantly affected by surface contamination such as dust, oil, grime, watermarks, and bird droppings. This necessitates frequent cleaning and maintenance, leading to recurring operational costs.

Third, solar panels degrade over time, much like batteries. After 15–17 years, panels may require replacement, representing a substantial investment.

Self-Cleaning Technology for Water and Maintenance Savings