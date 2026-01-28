Dust Off, Power On: Meet The Hair-Thin Coating That Keeps Solar Panels Clean And At Peak Performance
TriNANO Technology, an IIT Bombay–incubated deep-tech startup, is using patented nanotechnology to boost solar efficiency, cut water use, and accelerate India’s net-zero journey.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: As India races toward its ambitious renewable energy and net-zero goals, innovation at the intersection of science and sustainability is becoming critical. One such intersection in reality is a patented 3D quantum nano-coating technology for solar panels, made by a climate-tech startup, TriNANO Technologies, which has proven to increase their efficiency and lower maintenance struggles.
The homegrown, high-impact solution made by the startup solves a long-standing problem with solar panels, which includes a steady decline in performance due to dust accumulation, heat stress, panel ageing, and long-term degradation. The technology enhances solar performance by reducing water consumption, lowering maintenance costs, and cutting carbon emissions.
Founded in 2022 and incubated at SINE, IIT Bombay, TriNANO is recognised under the Startup India and MSME programs. In January 2026, the company’s journey reached a national milestone when its founders interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Startup Day in New Delhi, where TriNANO was awarded Best Startup in Deep Tech—a powerful endorsement of India’s indigenous innovation capabilities.
How the Technology Works
Thinner than a hair, at just 0.4 microns, TriNANO's solid-state, inorganic nano-coating is applied to the top glass surface of solar panels through an electro-deposition process. It delivers three powerful functionalities, which include light-trapping, anti-reflection, and self-cleaning—a rare combination in solar enhancement technologies.
Inspired by natural micro-structures similar to the Amazon rainforest canopy, the coating creates a three-dimensional nano-architecture on the panel surface. This structure helps absorb more light and channel it to the solar cells, resulting in a 4 per cent increase in power output from day one. The coating also reflects infrared (IR) wavelengths, which are responsible for heat buildup, thereby reducing cell temperature and panel heat, slowing degradation, and extending the life of solar panels by two to three years.
Key Challenges in Solar Panel Performance
Talking to ETV Bharat, Harsh Sethi, a materials science engineer and TriNANO's CEO, highlighted three key issues faced by solar panels across manufacturers—whether Chinese, Indian, or otherwise:
First, efficiency ratings of 20–24 per cent are measured under standard test conditions, where sunlight is perfectly perpendicular (90°), and the panel temperature is maintained at 25°C. In real-world conditions, however, actual efficiency typically drops to around 16–18 per cent.
Second, panel efficiency is significantly affected by surface contamination such as dust, oil, grime, watermarks, and bird droppings. This necessitates frequent cleaning and maintenance, leading to recurring operational costs.
Third, solar panels degrade over time, much like batteries. After 15–17 years, panels may require replacement, representing a substantial investment.
Self-Cleaning Technology for Water and Maintenance Savings
Adding further, he said that one of the most impactful features of this technology is its self-cleaning property. In many parts of India where water scarcity is a concern, the solution significantly reduces the frequency of panel cleaning and requires negligible water usage. Sethi said that the coating also forms a sharp, needle-like surface that increases surface tension, preventing dust, water, and other contaminants from adhering to the panel. Instead, they roll off easily, reducing cleaning frequency and significantly minimising water usage. The result is a 40–56 per cent reduction in cleaning cycles, up to 55 per cent savings in water consumption, and a near-zero water usage for maintenance (in many locations).
Discussing the role of technology in both rooftop solar installations and large-scale solar parks, Sethi noted that it offers significant advantages not only for homeowners but also for solar panel manufacturers. The technology can help manufacturers differentiate themselves from Chinese competitors while enhancing the performance of existing solar assets across both large-scale solar parks and rooftop installations.
Affordable, Scalable, and Fast ROI
When asked how quickly a solar plant can recover its investment when the TriNANO Coating is priced at just 95 paisa per watt-peak, Sethi explained, “In large-scale solar projects, the benchmark is typically the power purchase agreement (PPA) rate. In states like Rajasthan, where tariffs are among the lowest at around Rs 3 to 4 per unit, customers have indicated that they can achieve a return on investment (ROI) within 26 to 30 months. For rooftop solar installations, however, we have observed that the ROI for this technology can be achieved within a year."
Adding further, he said, "By improving energy yield and slowing degradation, the technology also contributes to a 5.2 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and a 7.6 per cent improvement in land availability."
Addressing the consistency of results across diverse climates—including deserts, coastal regions, and high-dust zones—Sethi said, “We have conducted pilot projects across India, covering regions such as Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. These pilots were carried out at multiple locations, using panels from different manufacturers and brands.”
Sethi highlighted that TriNANO’s coating technology significantly outperforms existing global solutions by offering a lifespan of over 10 years—compared to the typical three months—thereby reducing maintenance costs from Rs 25–30 lakh to under Rs 1 lakh per megawatt annually. Validated by NABL-accredited labs and tested in 22 commercial projects with major industry players, the technology is ready for large-scale deployment. It can be integrated into solar panel manufacturing lines or applied on-site, enabling TriNANO to serve both new and existing solar installations effectively.
Policy Support and Future Roadmap
Responding to the kind of policy, procurement, or pilot support required for Indian climate-tech startups to compete globally, Sethi said that as a "Made-in-India innovation", they participated in National Startup Day and interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and officials from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), during which they explored ways to scale TriNANO’s technology.
He said that one such opportunity is applying the coating to solar-powered streetlights and CCTV cameras, which often lose efficiency due to dust and grime. The coating helps maintain power output while reducing—or even eliminating—the need for cleaning. There are also opportunities to integrate the technology into government rooftop solar programs, where regular maintenance is challenging, helping improve efficiency while reducing upkeep.
With Indian patents secured and international filings in progress, TriNANO aims to expand into sun-rich regions like the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Australia. Sethi praised the Indian government’s strong support ecosystem for startups and expressed confidence that continued backing will help deep-tech ventures scale, compete globally, and strengthen India’s clean energy innovation landscape.
Recalling his entrepreneurial journey in the 1990s—long before India had a vibrant startup ecosystem, Sethi said, “I went through four to five failed startup attempts at a time when there was virtually no ecosystem, no funding support, and no safety net. Today, government support is strong, the ecosystem has matured, and deep-tech startups finally have room to grow.”
That evolution, he believed, made TriNANO possible, with the entire TriNANO team—alongside co-founders and directors Anshu Dandia, Tanujjal Bora, and Shrisha Sethi—now focused on scaling up the technology.