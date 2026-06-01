ETV Bharat / technology

DuckDuckGo Installs Surge 30% As Users Push Back Against Google's AI Search

Hyderabad: DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine, has reported a significant surge in app installs and user traffic. According to the company's official X post, the platform has witnessed an increase of 30 per cent in week-over-week installs in the United States (US). The company mentioned that "Momentum is growing."

Why DuckDuckGo is witnessing this change

DuckDuckGo’s surge in app installs and user traffic is the result of users’ mounting criticism of Google’s expanding AI-powered Search features following the Google I/O developer conference. The Mountain View-based tech giant unveiled a new “intelligent” search box powered by the company’s AI model, Gemini, at the annual developer conference. The search box features AI within Search, adding AI-generated summaries, conversational search tools, and a new AI Mode that lets users ask follow-up questions directly within the search interface rather than navigating to traditional website links.

The changes drew criticism from users and publishers, with concerns centred on inaccurate AI-generated responses, diminished website visibility, and the absence of a clear option to disable AI results altogether.

DuckDuckGo says the discontent has directly fuelled growth on its platform. According to TechCrunch's report, DuckDuckGo's app installs in the US rose by an average of 18.1 per cent week-over-week between May 20 and 25, with a single-day peak of 30.5 per cent recorded on May 25. iPhone installs averaged a 33 per cent increase over the same period. Those figures were confirmed by Apptopia, an analytics firm, which reported a 29 per cent rise in average daily US downloads during the same window.