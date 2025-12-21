ETV Bharat / technology

Ducati XDiavel V4 To Be Launched Soon In India, Booking Open: Specifications, Features

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is the more comfortable version of the Diavel V4. ( Image Credit: Ducati )

Hyderabad: Italian sportsbike maker Ducati is preparing to launch the new XDiavel V4 in India. The company also announced that bookings for the sportsbike are open. It is a more comfortable version of the Ducati Diavel V4. Both bikes are comparable in terms of power and ergonomics.

The Ducati Diavel V4 was globally launched earlier this year, and Ducati has now teased the XDiavel V4 on its official social media channels ahead of its launch in India.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Specifications

The upcoming XDiavel V4 is mechanically identical to the Diavel V4. Unlike the earlier belt-driven V-twin engine that powered the XDiavel 1260, the new bike comes with a chain drive, similar to the Diavel V4.

The XDiavel X4 features the same 1,158cc V4 engine that powers the Diavel V4. This engine generates a power output of 165.7 bhp and 126 Nm of torque. The braking and suspension hardware are also identical to the Diavel V4.