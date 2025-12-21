Ducati XDiavel V4 To Be Launched Soon In India, Booking Open: Specifications, Features
The Ducati XDiavel V4 will be available in Burning Red and Black Lava colour schemes.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Italian sportsbike maker Ducati is preparing to launch the new XDiavel V4 in India. The company also announced that bookings for the sportsbike are open. It is a more comfortable version of the Ducati Diavel V4. Both bikes are comparable in terms of power and ergonomics.
The Ducati Diavel V4 was globally launched earlier this year, and Ducati has now teased the XDiavel V4 on its official social media channels ahead of its launch in India.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Specifications
The upcoming XDiavel V4 is mechanically identical to the Diavel V4. Unlike the earlier belt-driven V-twin engine that powered the XDiavel 1260, the new bike comes with a chain drive, similar to the Diavel V4.
The XDiavel X4 features the same 1,158cc V4 engine that powers the Diavel V4. This engine generates a power output of 165.7 bhp and 126 Nm of torque. The braking and suspension hardware are also identical to the Diavel V4.
The XDiavel V4 features a more relaxed rider triangle and more forward-set footpegs than the Diavel V4, setting it apart. The inclusion of a relaxed and comfortable riding posture highlights that the XDiavel V4 is the company’s own version of a cruiser bike. This is why it features forward-mounted footpegs and a slanted handlebar for greater rider comfort. Ducati also offers mid-mounted footpegs as an accessory.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Seat height
The Italian sportsbike maker claims to have reworked the pillion seat by making it wider and more comfortable. The XDiavel has a seat height of 770mm, which is 20mm lower than the Diavel V4. Moreover, the global-spec model of the XDiavel weighs 226 kg (without fuel), around 6kg heavier than the Diavel V4.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Features
The Ducati XDiavel V4 will feature a similar suite of electronics and features as the Diavel V4, but there’s one key difference. The XDiavel sports a 6.9-inch TFT display found on the latest Panigale and Streetfighter V4 models.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Expected price
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is expected to be positioned above the Diavel V4, which is currently priced at Rs 29.08 lakh.