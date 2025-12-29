Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
In India, the Ducati XDiavel V4 will rival the Triumph Rocket 3, BMW R18, and Harley-Davidson Breakout/FatBoy motorcycles.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the XDiavel V4 in India, replacing its predecessor, the XDiavel 1260 S. This sports cruiser motorcycle retains the signature low-slung stance and muscle cruiser design of its predecessor. It is powered by Ducati's MotoGP-derived V4 Granturismo engine, which delivers higher performance, reduced weight and improved comfort compared to the Ducati XDiavel 1260 S.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Price
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is available in two colour options – Red and Black – priced at Rs 30.89 lakh and Rs 31.20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Compared to the standard Diavel V4, the XDiavel V4 is Rs 1.80 lakh more expensive.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Features
The Ducati XDiavel V4 comes with multiple riding and power modes. Safety features include Cornering Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daylight Running Light (DRL), and Ducati Brake Light.
Standard equipment includes Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise control, Hands-free, 6.9-inch TFT colour display (shared with the Panigale V4), Ducati Multimedia System, backlit handlebar switches, full-LED lighting system, Dynamic turn indicators, Turn-by-Turn navigation system, and a bidirectional quickshifter.
Ducati XDiavel V4: Specifications
The Ducati XDiavel V4 is powered by a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo liquid-cooled engine with an electronic fuel injection system. It produces a power output of 165.70 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 125.52 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift up/down 2.0. The motorcycle also comes with a stainless steel exhaust muffler with four exit pipes.
The XDiavel V4’s engine uses a counter-rotating crankshaft and cylinder deactivation technology to enhance refinement and efficiency. Ducati claims that this setup ensures smooth operation in urban riding conditions and strong low-end torque. It also features conventional spring valves, requiring a direct-valve-clearance check every 60,000 km instead of at every service.
The Ducati XDiavel V4 uses a chain drive instead of a belt drive, which was used in the previous model, XDiavel 1260 S. As a sports cruiser, it features forward-positioned footpegs and a sloping handlebar for a more comfortable riding position. Mid-mounted footpegs are available as an accessory.
Ducati claims that the redesigned pillion seat is wider and more comfortable than the Diavel V4. The Ducati XDiavel V4 has a seat height of 770mm, which is 20mm lower than the Diavel V4.
The motorcycle includes fully adjustable suspension, a single-sided swingarm, and Brembo Stylema brakes with a 330mm front disc. Despite its wider 240-section rear tyre, Ducati claims the XDiavel V4 offers improved handling and stability, due to its 6kg weight reduction compared to the XDiavel 1260 S motorcycle.