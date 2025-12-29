ETV Bharat / technology

Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is powered by Ducati's MotoGP-derived V4 Granturismo engine. ( Image Credit: Ducati )

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the XDiavel V4 in India, replacing its predecessor, the XDiavel 1260 S. This sports cruiser motorcycle retains the signature low-slung stance and muscle cruiser design of its predecessor. It is powered by Ducati's MotoGP-derived V4 Granturismo engine, which delivers higher performance, reduced weight and improved comfort compared to the Ducati XDiavel 1260 S.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Price

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is available in two colour options – Red and Black – priced at Rs 30.89 lakh and Rs 31.20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Compared to the standard Diavel V4, the XDiavel V4 is Rs 1.80 lakh more expensive.

Ducati XDiavel V4: Features

The Ducati XDiavel V4 comes with multiple riding and power modes. Safety features include Cornering Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daylight Running Light (DRL), and Ducati Brake Light.

Standard equipment includes Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, Ducati Power Launch, Cruise control, Hands-free, 6.9-inch TFT colour display (shared with the Panigale V4), Ducati Multimedia System, backlit handlebar switches, full-LED lighting system, Dynamic turn indicators, Turn-by-Turn navigation system, and a bidirectional quickshifter.