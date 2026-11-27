ETV Bharat / technology

Ducati Launches New DesertX V2 Adventure Bike In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Ducati DesertX V2 (second generation) launched in India. ( Image Credit: Ducati )

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the new DesertX V2 adventure motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Italian bike maker says the new design is based on wide feedback from customers and lessons from rally races.

This is the sixth Ducati in India with the 890cc V2 engine. The company has already launched the Monster V2, Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2, and Hypermotard V2.

Engine and performance The second-generation DesertX V2 is built on Ducati's new 890cc, 90-degree V2 engine and a monocoque frame. The older model used a 937cc, liquid-cooled Testastretta 11-degree engine. Ducati says the new engine also improves the bike's off-road ability, all thanks to the updates across the whole platform. The engine makes 108.7bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 92Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. Ducati says the torque curve is very strong. A six-speed gearbox is paired with the engine. Features