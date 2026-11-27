Ducati Launches New DesertX V2 Adventure Bike In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Ducati has launched the new DesertX V2 adventure motorcycle at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It has an 890cc V2 engine and a Rally version.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the new DesertX V2 adventure motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Italian bike maker says the new design is based on wide feedback from customers and lessons from rally races.
This is the sixth Ducati in India with the 890cc V2 engine. The company has already launched the Monster V2, Multistrada V2, Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2, and Hypermotard V2.
Engine and performance
The second-generation DesertX V2 is built on Ducati's new 890cc, 90-degree V2 engine and a monocoque frame. The older model used a 937cc, liquid-cooled Testastretta 11-degree engine. Ducati says the new engine also improves the bike's off-road ability, all thanks to the updates across the whole platform.
The engine makes 108.7bhp of power at 9,000rpm and 92Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. Ducati says the torque curve is very strong. A six-speed gearbox is paired with the engine.
Features
The bike has a 5-inch TFT display and cruise control. Rider aids include riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control. A two-way quickshifter completes the package.
Rally version
Globally, Ducati also has a DesertX Rally version, though its India launch is not yet confirmed. It is a higher-spec adventure bike with extra hardware for off-road riding. The Bologna-based maker says it was shaped by what it learned at many off-road events.
On this version, front fork travel rises from 230mm to 250mm. A longer, fully adjustable rear shock raises rear-wheel travel from 220mm to 240mm.
The taller suspension also raises the seat height to 900mm. A lower seat is available, which brings the height down to 880mm.