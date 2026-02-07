ETV Bharat / technology

Dubai Launches Its First Driverless RT6 Taxi Service, Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan Takes A Ride

The RT6 autonomous taxi runs on a powerful software that uses deep learning, high-definition maps, and live data to navigate through busy city streets and interact safely with pedestrians and other vehicles.

The RT6 is Baidu’s sixth-generation driverless taxi. It carries more than 40 sensors, including high-precision LiDAR systems, multi-band radars, and advanced cameras. These technologies allow the driverless vehicle to detect its surroundings, follow traffic rules, and make safe decisions in real time.

Hyderabad: Dubai has taken a major step towards smart transportation with the launch of fully autonomous RT6 taxis. They are developed by Baidu's Apollo Go. The service was officially inaugurated by Dubai’s Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Notably, public use of the taxi services is set to begin in early 2026.

The self-driving taxi is built on Baidu’s extensive experience, as these cars have already driven over 150 million kilometres and completed more than 10 million journeys worldwide. This has helped Baidu to create sophisticated and scalable operational models that fulfil the needs of extensive commercial rollout.

The RT6 taxi services in Dubai stem from a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority and Baidu Apollo Go, which initially started at the World Government Summit in 2025. The meeting assessed opportunities for collaboration in autonomous mobility. After signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), within 10 months, Baidu, along with the Roads and Transport Authority, started conducting trials of the RT6 taxis on selected roads across Dubai. This showcased Dubai's efficient regulatory framework, the speed of decision-making, and the readiness of its smart infrastructure.

Baidu Apollo Go launched its autonomous vehicle operations and control centre in Dubai's Science Park. This is Baidu's first operations centre outside China. It covers an area of 2,000 square metres, which enables the company to oversee and manage the driverless fleet. This command centre allows administration of daily activities, ongoing tracking of vehicle performance, software upgrades, and the implementation of maintenance and technical inspection tasks.

Dubai plans to expand the RT6's autonomous fleet to more than 1,000 vehicles in the coming years. This development highlights the city's ambition to lead in AI-driven transport, improve mobility, and enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Back in 2021, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced that the San Francisco-based autonomous vehicle company, Cruise, would provide autonomous taxi shuttles for the city, marking a significant step in Dubai's transportation modernisation efforts. The company was selected to operate its Origin ride-sharing shuttles in Dubai, aiming to deploy 4,000 autonomous electric pods by 2030.