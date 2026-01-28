ETV Bharat / technology

DST Institute Signs MoU To Advance Thermal Materials For Smarter Cooling Of Aviation Batteries

Hyderabad: The aviation industry uses high-energy lithium-based batteries for their high energy density, significantly lower weight, and superior power delivery. However, they generate excess heat during high-power operations, such as takeoff and landing, which can not only compromise efficiency and reduce battery lifespan but also pose serious safety risks. This is why they require robust cooling to prevent thermal runaway by mitigating excessive heat generated during such high-power operations.

Since effective heat management remains a major bottleneck, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is accelerating the development of materials-level innovation for improving thermal management in Aviation batteries.

To this effect, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between DST's Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) and Bengaluru-based thermal battery technology company Deamfly Innovations Pvt Ltd, to develop advanced thermal materials and thermoelectric devices.

While passive thermal management strategies, such as Phase Change Materials (PCMs), are appealing for their low weight and zero power consumption, their adoption has been hindered by the inherently poor thermal conductivity of conventional PCMs. Consequently, battery-generated heat is not dissipated quickly enough, resulting in temperature rise and accelerated degradation of battery components.