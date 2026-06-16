Dreame Technology Launches L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE Robot Vacuums In India
The L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE will receive a one-year warranty, with after-sales support accessible via Dreame's customer helpline.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dreame Technology has announced the launch of two premium robotic vacuum cleaners — the L50s Pro Ultra and the L50 Ultra CE — in India. Both models are part of the L50 series and are designed to address the cleaning demands of modern Indian households, including intelligent mapping, AI-powered navigation, app-based controls, and voice assistant compatibility.
Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE: Price, availability, and after-sales support
The Dreame L50 Ultra CE costs Rs 64,999, while the premium L50s Pro Ultra is priced at Rs 79,999. Both are available for purchase via Dreame's official website, Amazon, Croma, and select retail outlets.
Dreame mentions that both robot vacuum cleaners will receive a one-year warranty, with after-sales support accessible via Dreame's customer helpline and service network spanning over 160 cities across India.
Pick-up and drop services, along with on-site installation support, are available for eligible locations.
Dreame L50s Pro Ultra
The flagship L50s Pro Ultra features 30,000Pa of suction power via Dreame's proprietary Vormax technology, which is capable of lifting dust, pet hair, and fine debris from hard floors, carpets, and tight corners alike. The EasyLeap 40mm obstacle-crossing system, in the device, allows it to navigate over thresholds and raised surfaces without interruption. It features the ThermoHub self-cleaning mop system that heats water to 100 degrees Celsius to sanitise mop pads, remove grease, and reduce odours.
The HyperStream DuoBrush Anti-Tangle system ensures consistent performance by minimising hair entanglement during operation. The robot vaccum cleaner docks into a Smart Multifunctional PowerDock that handles automatic dust collection, water refilling, mop washing, hot-air drying, and solution dispensing, significantly reducing the need for manual upkeep. Navigation is powered by Smart Pathfinder Technology with AI object recognition spanning over 220 object types.
Dreame L50 Ultra CE
The L50 Ultra CE offers 25,000Pa of suction power through its 6th-generation TurboForce motor. It comes with a Multifunctional PowerDock that washes mops using 80-degree Celsius hot water, auto-empties dust, and dries mops with hot air.
The MopExtend RoboSwing technology enables the robot to reach deep into corners and along edges, while the AceClean DryBoard self-cleaning washboard, which comes fitted with 20 spray nozzles, keeps the dock clean and odour-free. The model also lifts its mops by up to 10.5mm upon detecting carpets, preventing moisture transfer during dry vacuuming passes.
Both robots are designed with pet-friendly cleaning in mind, handling pet hair, litter, and daily messes across varied floor types.