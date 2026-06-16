ETV Bharat / technology

Dreame Technology Launches L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE Robot Vacuums In India

Hyderabad: Dreame Technology has announced the launch of two premium robotic vacuum cleaners — the L50s Pro Ultra and the L50 Ultra CE — in India. Both models are part of the L50 series and are designed to address the cleaning demands of modern Indian households, including intelligent mapping, AI-powered navigation, app-based controls, and voice assistant compatibility.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE: Price, availability, and after-sales support

The Dreame L50 Ultra CE costs Rs 64,999, while the premium L50s Pro Ultra is priced at Rs 79,999. Both are available for purchase via Dreame's official website, Amazon, Croma, and select retail outlets.

Dreame mentions that both robot vacuum cleaners will receive a one-year warranty, with after-sales support accessible via Dreame's customer helpline and service network spanning over 160 cities across India.

Pick-up and drop services, along with on-site installation support, are available for eligible locations.