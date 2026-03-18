Dreame Technology Launches L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra Robot Vacuums in India: Price, Specifications
The Dreame L40 Ultra AE and the D20 Ultra robot vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction, intelligent navigation, integrated mopping systems, and more.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dreame Technology, a Chinese smart home appliance maker, has expanded its robot vacuum cleaner portfolio by introducing the Dreame L40 Ultra AE and the Dreame D20 Ultra in India. Both devices are designed to deliver automated, hands-free cleaning through a combination of powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and integrated mopping systems. The launch of these robot vacuum cleaners by Dreame Technology reflects growing consumer demand for all-in-one smart home cleaning solutions in India.
Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, on this occasion said, “Indian consumers are increasingly embracing smart, high-performance solutions that simplify everyday living. One of the biggest shifts we are seeing is the growing preference for all-in-one, highly automated cleaning solutions that minimise manual effort while delivering superior performance. With the launch of the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra, we are expanding our portfolio with intelligent, fully integrated systems that combine powerful cleaning with advanced automation. These solutions give consumers greater control and flexibility in how they manage their homes, while reinforcing our larger mission of making everyday living simpler through innovation.’’
Dreame L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra: Price, availability, warranty
The flagship Dreame L40 Ultra AE is priced at Rs 59,999, while the D20 Ultra costs Rs 39,999. Customers can purchase these robot vacuum cleaners in India today, March 18, 2026, via Amazon and select Croma stores.
Dreame Technology offers a one-year warranty on both devices. The company says that it operates a customer helpline from Monday to Saturday, starting at 9 AM and continuing until 6 PM. On Sundays, the customer helpline is open from 10 AM to 4 PM.
The Chinese smart home appliance maker also provides pick-up and drop-off servicing, along with on-site installation for its customers, available across more than 160 cities in India.
|Model
|Price
|Availability
|L40 Ultra AE
|Rs 59,999
|Amazon | select Croma stores
|D20 Ultra
|Rs 39,999
Dreame L40 Ultra AE
The Dreame L40 Ultra AE is powered by the company’s proprietary TurboForce motor, which delivers a peak suction of 19,000Pa via the Vormax system. The internal rotor electromagnetic design increases motor speed while an optimised tooth-to-slot ratio reduces low-frequency noise.
It features TriCut Brush 3.0 — a liftable rubber brush— which is designed to remove dust, debris, and pet and long hair from both hard floors and carpets. A built-in hair-cutting blade prevents tangling.
For edge and corner cleaning, MopExtend RoboSwing technology allows the L40 Ultra AE to reach into tight spaces, including beneath low-profile furniture.
The flagship robot vacuum cleaner features 3DAdapt Smart Navigation technology, which detects and avoids furniture and household objects for uninterrupted operation. It comes with a multifunctional PowerDock that automates emptying, water refilling, mop drying, and mop cleaning using 75°C hot water. A Self-Cleaning Washboard 2.0 functionality further reduces dock maintenance.
The L40 Ultra AE includes ultrasonic carpet detection, which automatically boosts suction and lifts the mop pad when transitioning to carpeted surfaces. It is worth noting that the L40 Ultra AE is compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Home. Users can also manage the robot vacuum cleaner via their Apple Watch.
|Features
|Details
|Suction Power
|19,000Pa using TurboForce motor with Vormax system
|Motor Design
|Internal rotor electromagnetic design with optimised tooth-to-slot ratio for reduced noise
|Main Brush
|TriCut Brush 3.0 (liftable rubber brush) with built-in hair-cutting blade
|Edge & Corner Cleaning
|MopExtend RoboSwing technology for tight spaces and low-profile furniture
|Navigation & Obstacle Avoidance
|3DAdapt Smart Navigation for detecting and avoiding furniture/objects
|Multifunctional PowerDock
|Automates emptying, water refilling, and mop drying
|Mop Cleaning
|Uses 75°C hot water with Self-Cleaning Washboard 2.0 functionality
|Carpet Detection
|Ultrasonic detection that automatically boosts suction and lifts mop pads
|Voice control
|Alexa, Siri, and Google Home
Dreame D20 Ultra
The Dreame D20 Ultra offers 13,000Pa of suction using the same Vormax system found in the L40 Ultra AE. It combines vacuuming and mopping via the DuoScrub system, which uses dual high-speed rotary mops with downward pressure to lift stains and spills.
RoboSwing Edge Cleaning feature in the D20 Ultra robot vacuum cleaner enhances performance along baseboards and in corners.
For dust management, DualBoost 2.0 technology in the device feeds into a 3.2L dust bag, offering up to 100 days of hands-free collection under standard conditions.
The D20 Ultra can lift its mop to 10.5mm on low-pile carpets to prevent moisture transfer. It packs a 5,200mAh battery, which provides up to 250 minutes of runtime, with 30 per cent faster charging than previous models. The Pathfinder Smart Navigation with 3DAdapt technology in the D20 Ultra allows it to avoid obstacles, map the home, and schedule efficient cleaning routes.
It is compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.
|Features
|Details
|Suction Power
|13,000Pa using the Vormax system
|Mopping System
|DuoScrub system with dual high-speed rotary mops and downward pressure
|Edge Cleaning
|RoboSwing technology for baseboards and corners
|Dust Management
|DualBoost 2.0 with a 3.2L dust bag (up to 100 days hands-free)
|Carpet Handling
|Mop lifting up to 10.5mm for low-pile carpets
|Battery and Runtime
|5,200mAh battery | up to 250 minutes (runtime)
|Charging Speed
|30 per cent faster than previous models
|Navigation and Obstacle
|Pathfinder Smart Navigation with 3DAdapt technology
|Voice control
|Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant