ETV Bharat / technology

Dreame Technology Launches L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra Robot Vacuums in India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Dreame Technology, a Chinese smart home appliance maker, has expanded its robot vacuum cleaner portfolio by introducing the Dreame L40 Ultra AE and the Dreame D20 Ultra in India. Both devices are designed to deliver automated, hands-free cleaning through a combination of powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and integrated mopping systems. The launch of these robot vacuum cleaners by Dreame Technology reflects growing consumer demand for all-in-one smart home cleaning solutions in India.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India, on this occasion said, “Indian consumers are increasingly embracing smart, high-performance solutions that simplify everyday living. One of the biggest shifts we are seeing is the growing preference for all-in-one, highly automated cleaning solutions that minimise manual effort while delivering superior performance. With the launch of the L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra, we are expanding our portfolio with intelligent, fully integrated systems that combine powerful cleaning with advanced automation. These solutions give consumers greater control and flexibility in how they manage their homes, while reinforcing our larger mission of making everyday living simpler through innovation.’’

Dreame L40 Ultra AE and D20 Ultra: Price, availability, warranty

The flagship Dreame L40 Ultra AE is priced at Rs 59,999, while the D20 Ultra costs Rs 39,999. Customers can purchase these robot vacuum cleaners in India today, March 18, 2026, via Amazon and select Croma stores.

Dreame Technology offers a one-year warranty on both devices. The company says that it operates a customer helpline from Monday to Saturday, starting at 9 AM and continuing until 6 PM. On Sundays, the customer helpline is open from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Chinese smart home appliance maker also provides pick-up and drop-off servicing, along with on-site installation for its customers, available across more than 160 cities in India.

Model Price Availability L40 Ultra AE Rs 59,999 Amazon | select Croma stores D20 Ultra Rs 39,999

Dreame L40 Ultra AE

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE is powered by the company’s proprietary TurboForce motor, which delivers a peak suction of 19,000Pa via the Vormax system. The internal rotor electromagnetic design increases motor speed while an optimised tooth-to-slot ratio reduces low-frequency noise.