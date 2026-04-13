ETV Bharat / technology

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review: A Reliable Ally For Bachelors Away From Home

While the TriCut Brush lags behind in dust removal, the follow-up mopping makes up for it. The mop pads not only rotate for effective cleaning and stain removal from the floor, but they also stretch outside the circular frame to clean hard-to-reach spots. This mechanism helps clean the edges of the walls and irregular furniture. It can also reach a little under the edges of appliances like the refrigerator to clean areas visible to the eye, but it has its limits and can’t reach all the way. Additionally, the corners aren’t always spotless as the round form factor of robot vacuum cleaners has its limitations.

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE has one of the strongest suction powers for a robot vacuum cleaner—sitting at 19,000 Pa—enough to remove everyday dust and small crumbs. It also comes packed with a TriCut Brush 3.0 that you can swap with the default rubber brush. Featuring a built-in hair-cutting blade, it takes care of the hair strands on the floor and carpet without making a mess, which is definitely a boon for people who own pets.

It's been almost a month of using the device, and I haven't had to associate myself with any of the cleaning tasks. Thanks to the robot and its charging station, everything is fully automated and needs my attention only once a week. Throughout my usage, I did encounter some hiccups here and there, but the experience at large remained positive, so much so that I am considering going above and beyond my budget to buy it once Dreame takes the review unit back.

Following a pre-launch briefing, they sent me the Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum and Mop . Priced at Rs 59,999, the machine comes stacked with features, sitting only second to X40 Ultra in Dreame's product catalogue.

After testing out Dyson's Big Ball vacuum cleaner, I experienced the power of deep cleaning that did not require as much effort. However, for the sake of dolce far niente , I wanted more comfort. I wanted the technology to completely take over the cleaning task so that I could be a zen aficionado . Then I remembered that the technology already exists, and it is financially sound as well. Before I could start making my in-depth comparison chart for the best possible value-for-money dependable device, Dreame reached out to me for their upcoming cleaning robots in India.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review: The robotics industry is working hard to make humanoid robots that can act as companions, take care of all the menial physical tasks that humans do, and utilise the tools of the world designed for humans as all-around machinery. While that would be an engineering feat like nothing we've ever seen, I believe the more practical solution is to make robots for individual tasks. A fully-automatic washing machine makes more sense than designing a robot with arms to wash clothes on the bathroom floor. And so does a robot vacuum cleaner when compared to handing over the broom and mop to a humanoid robot.

The robot not only detects but also identifies the objects in its path, manoeuvring around them to continue the cleaning task. It also identifies objects like loose fabric or the phone’s charging cable hanging all the way from the charging brick to the floor, thanks to the mechanism that combines AI, IR, and HD cameras, 3D structured light, and Pathfinder LDS navigation. It hasn’t once bumped into walls or the slant legs of my beadstead, though it faces problems with objects that are less than two inches in height.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review (ETV Bharat)

While the robot easily marked the mattress and always manoeuvred around it, my other back-support sleeping arrangement was a tricky matter for its navigation system. Sometimes, it navigated around it, but at other times it mistook it as a carpet and steered right over it, ending up getting stuck in the beedsheet. However, this problem was easily solved by utilising the app’s home-map management system and raising virtual walls at the place. You can watch the map in either 2D or 3D, and make other adjustments like room merging, division, and even set a priority for cleaning the space.

The mapping system in the app works flawlessly, as the robot updates it in real-time while cleaning the floor. You can also track the areas which have been cleaned as well as the route taken by the robot. The sheer number of customisations, including when and how the robot performs the cleaning duties, is commendable. For instance, you can choose whether the robot cleans the carpets first or skips them altogether.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review (ETV Bharat)

Once the task is complete, the app also shows you areas the robot could not reach, so you can either manually clean them if required or remove the (temporary) object blocking access to that specific area and send the robot to specifically clean that same spot.

The app is very easy to use, from the very first session when you are required to set up the robot, to handling all the functionalities. The on-screen instructions are easy to follow, and so is using all the available features. The app also lets you watch through the eyes of your robot and control it like a remote-controlled toy. Like a Wi-Fi-connected home security camera, you can also use it to communicate from anywhere. Since I don’t have a pet, I couldn’t test how the robot handles having a pet in the house.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review (ETV Bharat)

What sets the Dreame L40 Ultra AE apart is its charging station. Although it is a bit too tall and bulky, I don’t mind it much as the minimalistic design is beautiful and ends up adding to the charm of the interior. Additionally, it is loaded with features that truly make the robot an autonomous cleaning device. After the cleaning, the robot goes to the station on its own to get charged. The station also unloads the dust and debris collected by the robot, cleans the mops with hot water, dries the mops with hot air, refills the robot’s tank for mopping, and fills it with cleaning solution.

You are never really required to touch the robot. The entire setup only requires attention once a week to empty the wastewater tank and refill the freshwater tank aboard the charging station. The waste-collection bag inside the station needs to be removed once every three months. The charging speed of the robot could have been better, but since the robot expended only 30 per cent of its charge to complete my cleanable space (19 square metres or over 200 square feet), it did not bother me. If you want it to clean a large space, say 1,500 square feet, it may need to go to its charging station mid-session to get enough charge for the remainder of the task.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review (ETV Bharat)

What became a problem for me was plugging the charging station into the power. Power sockets are usually installed near the floor (apart from designated ones), but my rented accommodation hosts two of them at above 6 feet height and one above the kitchen slab. Even though the charging station comes with a fairly long cable, I could only set it in my kitchen and was required to unplug it whenever I wanted to use the induction stove. This also made me realise that the robot needs the charging station to be plugged in to come back.

This means that if you face a power cut mid-cleaning session, the Dreame L40 Ultra AE may face a problem returning to the station. Though it will go back once the power is on and the charging station gets connected to the Wi-Fi.

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Review: Verdict

Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review (ETV Bharat)

The Dreame L40 Ultra AE is a premium robot vacuum and mop that delivers near-complete automation of household cleaning. Its powerful suction, advanced navigation, and multifunctional docking station make it one of the most hands-off cleaning solutions available in the market. While it has some limitations, such as corner cleaning and small object identification, the overall experience is highly positive and fitting for a medium to large home. The machine is capable enough to even make me consider going above my budget to invest in a high-end model instead of going for a budget offering.

Pros Cons Extremely powerful suction (19,000 Pa) for effective dust and crumb removal Struggles with corners due to the round design of robot vacuums TriCut Brush 3.0 with built-in hair-cutting blade—great for pet owners Struggles with very low objects (<2 inches) and sometimes misidentifies surfaces MopExtend RoboSwing reaches edges and under appliances Charging speed could have been faster for larger homes Smart 3DAdapt Navigation avoids obstacles and updates maps in real-time Needs manual intervention if power cuts occur mid-cleaning Multifunctional PowerDock automates charging, dust disposal, mop cleaning/drying, and water refilling Hot water mop cleaning (75°C) for hygienic maintenance Carpet detection lifts mop pads and boosts suction automatically Easy-to-use app with 2D/3D mapping, room prioritisation, and remote control Minimal weekly maintenance—wastewater tank once a week, dust bag every 3 months

Rating: 4.5/5