ETV Bharat / technology

Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review: Affordability And Capability Find The Right Balance

Just like its more expensive cousins, the mopping arm on this model can also extend outward to reach up to 4 cm into corners and along edges. Additionally, the mop pads can lift up to 10.5 mm and support a variety of settings to deal with carpets. You can choose whether you want carpets to be cleaned first or want the robot to completely avoid them. There is also an option for intensive cleaning of carpets. Sadly, most of the carpets I have are the loose-knitted ones that tend to trap the robot, with only one properly compatible one. So, I simply tell my unit to avoid the carpets altogether.

The highlight of the new device is its suction power, which goes as high as 25,000 Pa with five customisable power levels, which is on the higher side in this product category. It trumps Dreame’s old and more expensive robot units that still come with 13,000 Pa or 19,000 Pa suction. Coupled with a mop system, the robot is not only capable of dealing with dry dust but can also remove stuff stuck to the floor—think of something like a dried-up roach-killer gel.

The D30 Ultra appears to be a trimmed-down, affordable version of the high-end robots from Dreame, just as smartphone companies do with devices like the Galaxy S26 FE or the iPhone 17e. However, when compared to the higher-priced model, it turned out to be more like a trade-off where it downgraded one feature to get another upgrade. So, it is actually better at some things than its more expensive cousins. Also, it acts as a true successor for the D20 Ultra in a number of areas.

Dreame recently made some changes to its offerings in India, replacing some old models with the new ones. One of those new models is the Dreame D30 Ultra, a value-focused upper budget model priced at Rs 49,999. On paper, it appears to have found the perfect balance between affordability and capability, and I tested whether the first impression could hold out till the end and if it could also provide the joy of doing nothing, or dolce far niente.

However, while I found the device to be exceptional at keeping the house floor clean while justifying its high price tag, my budget did not allow going through with the purchase after Dreame recalled the product following the review . Since budget options lose their appeal after you experience the high-end model, I couldn’t make peace with any robot that skipped useful features or did not come with a fully functioning base station that acts like an automatic service point.

Dreame D30 Ultra Review: Dreame Technologies has a range of robot vacuum offerings in India, starting at Rs 14,999 and going all the way to Rs 79,999. I last tested their L40 Ultra AE robot and experienced a newfound appreciation for the machine. This piece of tech does not want to create (read: copy) art but takes care of work that no one wants to do—especially a single working professional such as me.

The Dreame app allows customisation where you can choose the style of cleaning by selecting:

Cleaning Mode: Vacuum | Mop | Vac & Mop | Mop After Vac

Suction power: Quiet | Standard | Intense | Max

Route: Quick | Standard | Intensive | Deep

The app continues to be an excellent companion for the cleaning robot, showcasing the floor map in both 2D and 3D, with live tracking of the robot and its path for both vacuum and mop tasks. The app also lets you make changes to the map, set cleaning schedules, raise virtual walls, no-mop zones, and custom pet areas to let the robot know where it is not supposed to go.

However, it does not support live feed, communication, or remote control, so this model cannot act as your home or pet monitoring system when you are away. Although it is not a deal breaker, I liked this feature on the other Dreame robot a lot.

Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuuming the floor (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

Another area where Dreame D30 Ultra cuts corners (pun intended) is the lack of water storage on the robot unit. This means that instead of spraying water continuously from an onboard tank via internal nozzles, the robot relies on the base station. It not only needs to have its dual rotary mop pads pre-moistened but also needs to go back to the washboard mid-cycle at times. This ends up slightly increasing the cleaning time.

What’s in the Box Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum Base Station with Ramp Extension Plate Pre-installed Main Brush, Dust Box, and 2x Mop Pads with Holders Side Brush 2x Dust Collection Bags (1 pre-installed, 1 replacement) User Manual & Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner

While the robot comes with single-line laser obstacle avoidance and ultrasonic carpet detection, it lacks the sophistication of more expensive models. However, it does not mean that it keeps bumping randomly into objects. During my test, it was nearly as efficient as the other Dreame robot. The D30 Ultra is fully capable of acknowledging the obstacle and avoiding it while keeping up with its cleaning tasks.

Dreame app interface showcasing customisation and 3D floor map (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

While the new D30 Ultra supports an anti-tangle roller brush, it does not come packed with the unit and needs to be bought separately. So, if you have a pet or are someone who refuses to see a doctor for extensive hair fall, you need to spend an extra Rs 1,499 for the attachment.

The base station, though, looks identical to the other more expensive units, is slightly smaller, thus reducing the capacity of the clean water tank and the used water tank, each measuring 4 litres. Still, it claims to provide up to 75 days of hands-free operation, which is more than enough. During my week-long usage, I only had to fill the fresh water tank once and haven’t touched anything even once.

Dreame app interface showcasing 2D map and cleaning status (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The base station charges the robot, clears the collected dust into its 3.2 litres of dust bag, and washes the mop on the dry board using 20 spray nozzles. It, however, does not carry a compartment for a cleaning solution. The space can be utilised to store the extra dust bag, though.

Feature / Specification Dreame D30 Ultra Dreame L40 Ultra CE Dreame D20 Ultra Navigation LDS LDS LDS Obstacle Avoidance Single-Line Laser Single-Line Laser Single-Line Laser Suction Power 25,000Pa 13,000Pa 13,000Pa Carpet Recognition Ultrasonic Ultrasonic Ultrasonic Mop Lifting Height 10.5mm 10.5mm 7mm Threshold Crossing 20mm 20mm 20mm TriCut Brush Compatible Yes (Optional) No No Washboard Auto-Cleaning AceClean DryBoard No No Base Dust Bag Capacity 3.2L 3.2L 3.2L Robot Dust Box 250ml 300ml 350ml Water Tank Capacity (Clean/Used) 4L / 4L 4.5L / 4L 4L / 4L Mop Drying Air Drying Hot Air Air Drying Battery Capacity 5,200mAh 5,200mAh 5,200mAh Fast Charging Yes (30% Faster) Yes (30% Faster) No

The D30 Ultra comes equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, which is more than enough to clean my space multiple times on a single charge. Additionally, it takes up to 15 minutes to charge the robot enough to resume the task. While my space is not too big and I hardly need to worry about charging, people with large cleaning areas would probably want even quicker charging. Dreame claims that the battery on D30 Ultra can last more than 200 minutes for a 156 square metre area (over 1400 square feet). However, the actual battery backup would depend on the cleaning style you choose.

Dreame D30 Ultra Review: Verdict

Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner mapping the floor using its sensors (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

All things considered, the D30 Ultra is a near-premium model that doesn’t cost as much, making it a compelling step up from entry-level robot cleaners. It is a true successor to the D20 Ultra, with higher suction power, support for the TriCut Brush (purchased separately), and a higher mop-lifting height of 10.5 mm. These upgrades justify the price increase over its predecessor while keeping the D30 Ultra as a more affordable alternative to premium competitors.

The D30 Ultra does miss out on several features, but almost none of them have a big impact on the machine’s overall utility. For instance, while I miss the live feed feature, I am willing to make peace with it as the saved money can buy multiple good-quality Wi-Fi home security cameras. What the D30 Ultra ultimately offers is a sweet spot between entry-level robot cleaners and premium models: most of the functionality you actually need, without the premium price tag.

Rating: 4/5