ETV Bharat / technology

DRDO Steps Up Efforts To Bolster Chip, AI Capabilities: Report

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By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India is stepping up efforts to strengthen its semiconductor and advanced technology capabilities, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) bringing indigenous chip development, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and defence research closer to industrial application, according to a report.

According to a report by Kuwait Times, the initiative reflects the growing strategic importance of semiconductors, which underpin modern defence systems, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, navigation, surveillance and aerospace technologies. For India, developing domestic expertise in these fields is increasingly linked to national security, technological self-reliance and its ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047, it added.

It further highlights that at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from October 27 to 29, DRDO led a dedicated session on semiconductors and next-generation chips while showcasing technologies developed across its laboratories. The discussions brought together industry representatives, researchers, academia and indigenous chip-development organisations to explore opportunities in advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing. Among the key technologies displayed were Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), Multi-Chip Modules and Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPAs), developed by DRDO’s Solid State Physics Laboratory in Delhi. These specialised semiconductor components have direct applications in advanced radar systems, electronic warfare and missile technology.