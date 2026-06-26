ETV Bharat / technology

DRDO Unveils ‘Rakshita’ Bike Ambulance For Narrow Lanes and Disaster Zones

According to Prashant Arora of Skylane Power Solution, DRDO's technology partner, the bike ambulance is equipped with advanced health monitoring systems that display vital parameters such as oxygen levels and ECG readings on an onboard screen.

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has designed a bike ambulance named ‘Rakshita’, to provide quick medical assistance in hard-to-reach locations.

The bike ambulance also carries a small oxygen cylinder beneath the patient seat and can be used both as a chair and a stretcher.

The compact vehicle is particularly useful in disaster-hit areas, flood-affected regions and places with narrow access routes. Initially developed for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the ambulance is now attracting interest from hospitals and other institutions, prompting plans for wider deployment.

‘Rakshita’ Bike Ambulance (ETV Bharat)

Arora said the bike ambulance costs nearly half as much as a conventional four-wheeled ambulance. DRDO has currently fixed its price at around Rs 3.5 lakh, although the final cost may vary depending on agreements between the technology partner and purchasing institutions.

‘Rakshita’ Bike Ambulance (ETV Bharat)

Features of 'Rakshita' Bike Ambulance: