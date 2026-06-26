DRDO Unveils ‘Rakshita’ Bike Ambulance For Narrow Lanes and Disaster Zones
The bike ambulance also carries a small oxygen cylinder beneath the patient seat and can be used both as a chair and a stretcher.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has designed a bike ambulance named ‘Rakshita’, to provide quick medical assistance in hard-to-reach locations.
According to Prashant Arora of Skylane Power Solution, DRDO's technology partner, the bike ambulance is equipped with advanced health monitoring systems that display vital parameters such as oxygen levels and ECG readings on an onboard screen.
The bike ambulance also carries a small oxygen cylinder beneath the patient seat and can be used both as a chair and a stretcher.
The compact vehicle is particularly useful in disaster-hit areas, flood-affected regions and places with narrow access routes. Initially developed for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the ambulance is now attracting interest from hospitals and other institutions, prompting plans for wider deployment.
Arora said the bike ambulance costs nearly half as much as a conventional four-wheeled ambulance. DRDO has currently fixed its price at around Rs 3.5 lakh, although the final cost may vary depending on agreements between the technology partner and purchasing institutions.
Features of 'Rakshita' Bike Ambulance:
- Quick-fit and removable patient seat.
- Adjustable seating position for enhanced comfort.
- Head immobiliser, safety harness and patient stability mechanisms.
- Multi-parameter physiological monitoring system with Bluetooth connectivity during transportation.
- Provision for emergency medical equipment, including oxygen supply, IV fluids, splint sets and medicines.
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