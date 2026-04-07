ETV Bharat / technology

System Development Cycle Shrinking, Material Development Cycle Needs To Keep Pace: DRDO Chief

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat on Tuesday said the biggest challenge in the material development domain is that its cycle takes 10-15 years, while the system development cycle is “continuously shrinking”.

And, unless the material development cycle “keeps pace” with the system development cycle, getting any new material in will become "a greater and greater challenge," he said in his address at a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park.

“Materials are key enablers, whether for systems, weapons, or sensors. If you want capabilities beyond what you currently possess, you must develop materials that can provide that capability,” the DRDO chairman said. He cautioned India against depending on foreign countries for material development technology.

“You are not going to get it. They will give you the technology only after they have used it in their systems. And, when they move to the next generation technologies, they give you the various components of technology needed for making your systems,” Kamat said.

“So if you have any ambition of becoming atmanirbhar and a technology leader, this is one area – not the only area, but one area – that the country needs to focus on,” he asserted. In his address, the DRDO chief underlined various challenges the material development sector faces, from investment to scalability.

“But the biggest challenge we have today is that the material development cycle is 10 to 15 years. If you see, the system development cycle is continuously shrinking. Today, new systems arrive every five years and in areas like drones, things change every couple of years or every year,” he said. So, unless the material development cycle keeps pace with the system development cycle, “getting any new material in is becoming a greater and greater challenge,” the DRDO chief added.