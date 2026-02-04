ETV Bharat / technology

DRDO Carries Out A Successful Demonstration Of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet Technology

The demonstration was conducted at ITR Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. ( Image Credit: DRDO )

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out a successful demonstration of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at around 1045 hrs on February 3, 2026.

According to the release, the successful demonstration places India in an elite league of nations with this technology, enabling the development of long-range air-to-air missiles that provide a tactical edge over adversaries.

All subsystems, including the Nozzle-less Booster, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet motor, and Fuel Flow Controller, performed as expected after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach Number.