The Next Inflection In Supercomputing Is Intersection Of High-Performance Computing, AI And Quantum: AMD's Thomas Zacharia

Bengaluru: Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the first edition of 'Supercomputing India 2025 — HPC, AI and Quantum', which kickstarted at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Bengaluru today, Thomas Zacharia, Senior Vice-President (Strategic Technology Partnerships and Public Policy) of AMD, said, "Having worked in high-performance computing for over three decades, I recall how, in 2007, we first began thinking seriously about deploying an exascale system (supercomputers capable of performing over a quintillion calculations per second) within a 20 Megawatt power envelope. We ultimately achieved this — deploying such a system in the middle of the pandemic at under 20 Megawatts. After that, I left Oak Ridge National Laboratory [in Tennessee, USA] and joined AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)."

He went on to talk about exascale computing, which was announced by the White House GENESIS Mission in November, and broader efforts to accelerate supercomputing in India, which is currently charting its own exascale journey and beyond.

Zacharia said when supercomputers are imagined and deployed, it is not merely about procuring a system — but about shaping the technology as it evolves. He added that it takes about 3-5 years to design, specify, co-develop, build, and operate a system that is truly cutting-edge, and innovates on multiple fronts.

Talking about the architecture of Summit, a supercomputer at Oak Ridge that was once ranked as the world's fastest, he said it was accelerated by GPUs featuring NVIDIA Tensor Cores, and was the first major supercomputer to explicitly support mixed-precision computation for large-scale scientific and AI workloads, while delivering significant performance gains where lower-precision arithmetic was suitable. Summit was decommissioned last year, while still ranking among the world’s top 10 fastest systems — highlighting its lasting impact on high-end computing, Zacharia added.

He also quoted NASA’s Mars Mission, using the supercomputer Frontier as an example. He mentioned that to support the GENESIS mission, the US government announced two major supercomputers. After Frontier comes El Capitan, which will be based on MI430X GPUs and EPYC CPUs, designed for the convergence of HPC, AI, and quantum computing.

He said that for AI-driven scientific workloads within the American Science Cloud, the MI355-based LUX system was announced. Finally, he said, "For future systems, we are beginning to think in terms of Megawatts per rack. Photonics will be key to driving out-of-scale systems, especially in environments interconnected with networked quantum systems."

Zacharia later sat down for an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat. Excerpts:

Anubha Jain: What will be the next major inflection point for high-performance computing?

Thomas Zacharia: The next major inflection is really the intersection of HPC (High-Performance Computing), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and quantum [computing]. Traditional HPC has been focused on calculations. AI allows it to perform inference and model scaling in a very fast way. Quantum, of course, is a specialised case. Together, they offer tremendous opportunities for innovation.

AJ: How should India strengthen its government-academia-industry ecosystem to accelerate innovation in AI, HPC, and quantum?

TZ: I think the government clearly has an important role in aligning policy and having an all-of-government approach, particularly for use cases. We heard today about several use cases like digital public infrastructure, digital payment systems, etc. That’s an opportunity for the government, but also for [its] alignment with the private sector and academia. At AMD, which has a major presence in this country, we look forward to partnering and supporting that aspiration.

AJ: How critical has compute capacity become for scientific and economic security, amid rising global competition in AI infrastructure?