'Dream Beyond Borders': How Srimathy Kesan Is Empowering The Next Generation of Space Explorers

She began taking children to the Kennedy Space Centre, the Johnson Space Centre, and later to the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Moscow and European Space Agency facilities—gaining ambassador status and conducting space camps to ignite young minds with the wonders of space exploration.

"Married at just 18, I hadn’t even completed my graduation at the time. After marriage, I completely turned into a homemaker for 18 years. Life took a surprising turn at the age of 36. I had the chance to attend a travel and tourism conference in Miami with the help of my friend, who nominated me for an all-paid trip. At the conference, I came across booths from NASA, and even met astronauts who opened up an entirely new world and led me to create Space Kidz India—an experiential scientific learning organisation," Kesan said.

For many of these students, it was the first time they had even seen a lab. Exploring the vision globally, Kesan launched Mission ShakthiSAT, providing training to 12,000 girls from 108 countries for designing and building a satellite aimed for lunar orbit. With a 120-hour STEM curriculum and hands-on fabrication, the Mission is creating an unprecedented international sisterhood of future space leaders.

“Recently, I got the chance for a zero-gravity flight, thanks to Astronaut Wrangler Christina Korp, and I grabbed it. Flying alongside Moon walker Charles Duke, at 90, hearing him describe the Moon and his landing—what an unforgettable experience!" she said.

Kesan became the first woman from India to experience zero gravity flight, along with Astronaut Charles Duke, the first woman accountant of the Apollo mission, Poppy, astronaut Richard Garriott, and Astronaut Wrangler Christina Korp.

From creating KALAMSAT—the world’s lightest and smallest satellite, launched by NASA—to delivering five orbital satellites with ISRO, along with four suborbital and 19 high-altitude balloon missions, she has consistently redefined who gets to innovate in space. Through these landmark achievements and her student-led mission model, Kesan is opening the doors of space exploration to young minds across the world.

Driven by the belief in “creating beyond borders—because space is borderless and thrives on collaboration,” Srimathy Kesan, Founder & CEO of Space Kidz India, stands as the world’s only woman founder to have built and launched 27 space missions.

Asked about the core vision behind KalamSAT, Kesan explained, “My dream was to build a Space Research Park in India—something hands-on for children. ISRO was doing remarkable work, but as a government agency, it had its limitations. Space Kidz, as a private organisation, could offer young minds direct exposure to space science — and a competition announced by idoodle Inc. and NASA sparked our team lead’s interest. They had invited proposals for experiments that had to fit within a 64-gram payload. The winning experiment would be launched on a suborbital flight free of cost. We began building payloads, and I handpicked seven students from tier-2 and tier-3 towns—forming a young team between 14 and 17 years old. Everything we did was self-taught. Our payload had an opportunity to experience five minutes in the space environment. It flew, collected data, and then splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean, where it was recovered by fishermen and later sent back to NASA. Eventually, we received the payload in our hands again, which was truly unforgettable."

Responding to involving rural girls in the AzaadiSAT Mission, Kesan said that it is a project that transformed me as a leader.

She stated, “Working with girls is truly transformational. Their stories, backgrounds, and unique ways of thinking stand out—they approach problems differently from boys, and the way they respond shows remarkable growth and transformation.” She explained that in her first 24 missions, most of the team members were boys, and she was the only woman. “We spent 35–40 days inside the lab, working sleepless nights, and technology is not a 9-to-5 job. I wanted girls to be part of core technology. The 75th year of Independence felt like the perfect moment—because we can't truly talk about independence without including our villages,” she added.

Space Kidz selected 750 girls from government schools across India—from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Through NITI Aayog, Kesan received a complete list of rural schools. Many of these girls were stepping out of their villages for the first time to build their individual payloads, which were integrated into the satellite and launched on ISRO’s new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle.

It was an impactful, historic moment. Today, those girls stand tall as ambassadors. “I submitted this proposal to ISRO during the COVID period, even while I was in the ICU—I knew this mission had to happen,” said Kesan, and that was historic. In Jammu, because of local disturbances and internet access was so difficult that the girls walked to a nearby temple to attend online sessions. Their determination was extraordinary. “We are planting a seed—and that seed can change a life,” she stated.

Mission ShaktiSAT is meant for students in countries that rarely get access to space education—places like Samoa, Eswatini, Haiti, Liberia, and Lesotho. At a time when borders are closing, space remains the one domain without boundaries. The initiative brings these nations together on a shared learning platform, providing satellite capability and training future leaders.

Around 20 professors from global universities—Purdue, South Alabama, Delhi, and others—created a 120-hour curriculum covering everything from basic physics to propulsion, coding, and satellite design. Kesan explained the symbolism of the Moon: “A girl looking at the Moon doesn’t need an app to track it; she can simply look up and say, 'A piece of my work is there. Someone my age did this—why can’t I?' That spark of belief is the goal--giving young women the confidence to dream beyond borders and beyond space.”

Discussing the future missions, Kesan said that before the Lunar mission, one child from each participating country will visit India with their woman ambassador between late March and mid-April. During their 10-day stay, ISRO experts and international scientists—many volunteering to teach—will mentor students as they build a payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit. They will also work on a payload that will later piggyback on Japan’s iSpace mission and fly via SpaceX to the Moon. Kesan hopes to request the Prime Minister to launch the LEO satellite on International Girl Child Day, 11th October.

When asked how she entered a domain traditionally dominated by government agencies, Kesan said, “I’m a citizen scientist—commerce graduate, master’s in tourism, PhD in education. Rocket science can be learned with curiosity. ISRO admired our vision but hesitated since my team was 14–15-year-olds. Satellites were costly, so we used high-altitude balloons.

Convincing authorities was tough, but hands-on learning required taking risks.” Speaking about the hurdles, she said, “Lacking a scientific degree was my biggest challenge, but others’ doubts became my fuel. Frequent visits to Johnson and Kennedy Space Centres and universities in the US and Russia helped ensure our proposals were approved.”

She further said, “The curriculum is designed to be globally balanced, recognising that students from rural Europe have slightly better access than many in Africa. Ambassadors—women leaders from each nation—play a key role. In places like Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, Liberia, and Madagascar, where the internet is limited, they mobilise communities, provide book-based learning, and ensure children can access lessons. Their dedication keeps students engaged and learning.”

Responding to Space Kidz India's role in the next wave of the space ecosystem, Kesan said, “We aim to be the fulcrum of the space industry. We are bridging critical gaps—being selected in the iDEX challenge to build the CubeSat deployer and developing India’s first electric rocket. With our curriculum and training programs, we are creating a strong ecosystem for multiple startups to emerge and grow. That is why we see ourselves as the fulcrum.”

On gaps holding women back in space careers, Kesan highlighted the need for accessible labs—especially nearby facilities that ensure women’s safety—a strong curriculum, and passionate teachers who can guide girls from middle school onwards. Since space is the future, building a solid foundation early is critical. The curriculum is being vetted by InSpace, ISRO’s commercial arm, and shared with the Skill Development Ministry will be offered free of cost worldwide for girls to learn from home. With a strong foundation, girls can progress into undergraduate programs, leading to more women-led startups. Dr Kesan also stressed that women need better funding access, as women founders are essential and often not trusted.