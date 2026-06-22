ETV Bharat / technology

DoT Unveils Draft Spectrum Rules For BSNL, MTNL And Satellite Services, Keeps Starlink Out

Hyderabad: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released draft rules governing the administrative allocation of spectrum under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The proposed framework sets out eligibility criteria, spectrum charges and assignment conditions for several telecom and satellite communication services.

Notably, the draft rules do not extend to satellite broadband operators such as Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite internet arm. These companies will continue to await a dedicated policy framework addressing spectrum allocation and pricing for satellite broadband services.

Scope of the draft framework

The draft rules, which are now open for public consultation, mainly cover traditional satellite communication services. These include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) operators, Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms, teleports, broadcasters and satellite phone services run by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The framework also covers the spectrum administratively assigned to government-owned telecom firms BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). Under the draft, spectrum allocated through the administrative route will be subject to specific eligibility conditions, prescribed charges and assignment terms, in keeping with provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

DoT has invited feedback from stakeholders over the next 30 days before the framework is finalised.