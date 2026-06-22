DoT Unveils Draft Spectrum Rules For BSNL, MTNL And Satellite Services, Keeps Starlink Out
DoT has proposed draft spectrum allocation rules for BSNL, MTNL and traditional satellite services, excluding Starlink and other satellite broadband operators from the new framework.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released draft rules governing the administrative allocation of spectrum under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The proposed framework sets out eligibility criteria, spectrum charges and assignment conditions for several telecom and satellite communication services.
Notably, the draft rules do not extend to satellite broadband operators such as Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite internet arm. These companies will continue to await a dedicated policy framework addressing spectrum allocation and pricing for satellite broadband services.
Scope of the draft framework
The draft rules, which are now open for public consultation, mainly cover traditional satellite communication services. These include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) operators, Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms, teleports, broadcasters and satellite phone services run by state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).
The framework also covers the spectrum administratively assigned to government-owned telecom firms BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). Under the draft, spectrum allocated through the administrative route will be subject to specific eligibility conditions, prescribed charges and assignment terms, in keeping with provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
DoT has invited feedback from stakeholders over the next 30 days before the framework is finalised.
Rising broadband and telecom adoption
The government's digital push continues to be reflected in growing telecom and internet usage nationwide. Broadband subscribers rose from 1,059.05 million at the end of February 2026 to 1,065.88 million by the end of March 2026.
The telecom sector has also seen heightened competitive activity, with 14.63 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests recorded in March 2026 alone. Meanwhile, active wireless subscribers, based on peak Visitor Location Register (VLR) data, stood at 1,185.60 million, underlining the scale of the country's digital connectivity.
Public sector share in the wireline market
Public sector firms, including BSNL, MTNL and APSFL, together held nearly 19 per cent of the wireline market share, reflecting their continued, if modest, presence amid private sector dominance of the telecom landscape.