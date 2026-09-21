ETV Bharat / technology

Misuse Of SIMs May Attract Up To 3 Years’ Imprisonment And Rs 50 Lakh Fine, Warns DoT

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday said that it has warned citizens against the misuse of SIM cards and telecom identifiers, stating that violations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 can attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. The advisory follows the detection of a fraudulent SIM issuance racket in Chhattisgarh, where mobile connections were activated using citizens’ identity documents without their knowledge or consent.

According to the DoT, a Point of Sale (PoS) agent in the state was found to have activated 25 SIM cards using identity documents belonging to citizens without their knowledge or consent. Acting swiftly, the Department, in coordination with telecom service providers, blacklisted the PoS agent, permanently preventing the outlet from issuing mobile connections in the future. "Recent cybercrime investigations have brought to light some instances in which a Point of Sale (PoS) agent in Chhattisgarh was found to have illegally activated 25 mobile connections (SIMs) using citizens’ identification documents without their knowledge or consent," the Ministry of Communications said.