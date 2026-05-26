ETV Bharat / technology

DoT Rolls Out QR-based Login, Short-Duration Plans Under PM-WANI Reforms

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a series of user-friendly reforms under the PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) framework aimed at expanding affordable and easier public Wi-Fi access across the country, the government said on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Communications, the new measures include QR-based authentication for secondary devices such as laptops, flexible short-duration Wi-Fi plans of 15, 30 and 60 minutes, and standardisation of PM-WANI hotspot names (SSIDs) to improve identification and reliability. The reforms have been notified by the DoT.

According to the government, all stakeholders have been directed to implement the revised guidelines within eight weeks, with full rollout expected by July 2026.Under the updated framework, users will be able to connect laptops and other devices by scanning a QR code via an authenticated smartphone app, reducing login friction and improving ease of access, it said. In addition, the DoT has advised hotspot operators to introduce sachet-style short-duration plans of 15, 30 and 60 minutes, aimed at commuters, students and users requiring brief internet access at public locations such as transit hubs and malls.

PM-WANI hotspot naming has also been standardised under a unified PM-WANI branding system to help users easily identify authentic networks and reduce confusion. The reforms are part of the government’s continuing efforts to translate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into accessible and affordable digital connectivity for every citizen.