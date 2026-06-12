ETV Bharat / technology

DoT Delicenses Mid, High Frequency Bands To Boost Passenger Safety, Autonomous Car Devt

New Delhi: The telecom department has exempted spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band and the high-frequency band of 77-81 GHz from licensing requirements, which experts believe will boost passenger safety in vehicles and pave the way for the development of autonomous vehicles.

The spectrum in the frequency band of 5.9 GHz has been exempted from a licence for wireless gear installed in the vehicle to enable its connectivity with the intelligent traffic management system.

"The establishment, maintenance or working of On Board Unit installed on a vehicle, forming a part of such vehicle or held or carried by an individual in relation to a vehicle for the sole purpose of cellular vehicle-to-everything communication, which is operated as part of an intelligent transport system in the 5875-5905 MHz frequency band, shall be permitted without assignment of radio frequency, on non-interference, non-protection and non-exclusive basis," the notification said.

According to the notification dated June 11, no license will be required for possession of such on-board-unit by any person or its sale or hire by any dealer.

The frequency band of 77-81 GHz is used for the establishment, maintenance or operation of a short-range Automotive Radar System installed on a vehicle and operating in the exempted frequency band.

These radars are used for the automatic passenger safety system ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), which enables features like emergency braking, lane departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control.

"The establishment, maintenance or working of a Short-Range Automotive Radar System installed on a vehicle and operating in the 77–81 GHz frequency band, shall be permitted without assignment of radio frequency, on noninterference, non-protection and non-exclusive basis; and...no license shall be required for possession of such Short-Range Automotive Radar System by any person or its sale or hire by any dealer," the notification said.