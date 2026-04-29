ETV Bharat / technology

Don't 'Loot A Charity': Elon Musk Takes Stand Against OpenAI

Oakland, United States: Billionaire Elon Musk took the stand Tuesday to accuse OpenAI and its boss Sam Altman of betraying the AI company's altruistic origins, in a trial that could have far-reaching consequences for the industry and oblige the ChatGPT maker to profoundly revamp its business.

The legal clash across the bay from San Francisco is widely seen as a battle of egos pitting the world's richest person against a startup Musk once backed and now trails in the booming AI sector.

At the heart of the case is Musk's accusation that Altman drove OpenAI to become a profit-seeking juggernaut looking to dethrone the likes of Google, Apple and Microsoft, and betraying its nonprofit mission.

"If a verdict comes up that effectively makes it okay to loot a charity, the entire foundation of charitable giving in America will be destroyed -- that's my concern," Musk said on the stand after being called as the trial's first witness.

Musk traced his interest in OpenAI to a belief that Google did not care about AI safety as it blazed ahead with the technology.

He told the court he backed the project in the spirit of it being a nonprofit endeavor that made the good of society the top priority, with any technology developed made open source.

"I didn't want to pave the road to hell with good intentions," Musk said of his vision for OpenAI. "I didn't want to fund OpenAI to make safe AI and then find out that it was actually making unsafe AI."

Musk also said he was instrumental in recruiting key hires, including Ilya Sutskver, a top AI engineer then at Google who went on to play a major role in driving new technology at the lab.

The world's richest man said he also made initial contact with AI chip maker Nvidia and tech giant Microsoft to provide crucial technology, opening doors that would not have been available to OpenAI's other co-founders, who were little known at the time.

- 'Anything to attack' -

Altman and Musk, along with a small group of others, co-founded OpenAI in 2015, promising a nonprofit lab whose technology "would belong to the world."