ETV Bharat / technology

Dogs May Break Down Human Speech Into Words Like We Do, Study Finds

The stuidy was conducted on 20 people and 20 pet dogs. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Dogs may be able to break human speech into words in a way once thought to be unique to people. According to a study carried out by the Neuroethology of Communication Lab at the ELITE Department of Ethology in Budapest, Hungary, the dogs' efficient speech processing does not depend solely on humans' unique language abilities. Instead, regular exposure to speech alone may be enough to reshape how the brain works, even in a species as evolutionarily distant from humans as dogs. The study was published in the journal Science.

Why consonants matter? In many human languages, consonants carry more meaning than vowels. When breaking speech into words, humans rely more heavily on consonant patterns than vowel patterns, even though vowels are naturally louder and easier to notice. To find out whether dogs share this tendency, researchers used a non-invasive brain-scanning technique called electroencephalography (EEG) on both humans and dogs. This measured how closely brain activity followed the rhythm of words within a stream of speech. How do dogs' brains find patterns in speech? Boglárka Morvai, one of the study's co-lead authors, and her team tested 20 people and 20 pet dogs. Participants listened to continuous streams of made-up syllables with no pauses between them. In some streams, repeating consonant patterns formed three-syllable words, while the vowels kept changing. In others, the vowels repeated while the consonants changed. A third stream had no repeating pattern at all. Researchers then used EEG to check whether brain activity matched the rhythm of these patterns.