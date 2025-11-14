ETV Bharat / technology

diVine: The OG Short-Form Video App Vine Is Coming Back With A Massive Archive Of Classic Videos

Vine was released in 2012 and closed operations in 2016 ( Twitter )

Hyderabad: Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey is bringing back the once-popular super short video app Vine, with a new identity—diVine. The platform is not only making a comeback but also bringing back over 1 lakh archived videos from an old backup that was created before the app's shutdown. The beta test group for iOS is full, and the developers are waiting for approval on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Long before Instagram Reels or even TikTok was a thing, Vine stormed the internet with the concept of six-second-long videos. Released in 2012, the platform gave birth to lots of creators, who converted the constraint of super short duration into a weapon for quick storytelling, satisfying looping videos, and comedy sketches. Within six months of its release, the platform was bought by Twitter. However, things didn't stay as jolly for long. Creators, who once made the platform popular, started to migrate to other social media platforms and YouTube to share long-form content. The app had various reasons to lose popularity, one of which was said to be the company's unwillingness to listen to the creator community and their requests related to monetisation opportunities. After four years of being operational, Vine was shut down in 2016. diVine not only brings back old Vine videos but also allows fresh uploads (Image Credits: diVine)