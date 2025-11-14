diVine: The OG Short-Form Video App Vine Is Coming Back With A Massive Archive Of Classic Videos
Vine made the short-form video popular with the concept of six-second-long videos.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey is bringing back the once-popular super short video app Vine, with a new identity—diVine. The platform is not only making a comeback but also bringing back over 1 lakh archived videos from an old backup that was created before the app's shutdown. The beta test group for iOS is full, and the developers are waiting for approval on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Long before Instagram Reels or even TikTok was a thing, Vine stormed the internet with the concept of six-second-long videos. Released in 2012, the platform gave birth to lots of creators, who converted the constraint of super short duration into a weapon for quick storytelling, satisfying looping videos, and comedy sketches.
Within six months of its release, the platform was bought by Twitter. However, things didn't stay as jolly for long. Creators, who once made the platform popular, started to migrate to other social media platforms and YouTube to share long-form content. The app had various reasons to lose popularity, one of which was said to be the company's unwillingness to listen to the creator community and their requests related to monetisation opportunities. After four years of being operational, Vine was shut down in 2016.
Now, the app is coming back with funding from Jack Dorsey's non-profit "and Other Stuff", formed in May 2025 to focus on developing experimental open source projects. Built on decentralised technology, diVine will not allow AI-generated videos on the app.
To build diVine, Evan Henshaw-Plath, an early Twitter employee and a member of "and Other Stuff", explored the Vine archive, which was backed up by a group called the Archive Team after Twitter shut down the short video app.
According to TechCrunch, Henshaw-Plath (who goes by Rabble), tried to extract the old Vine content to serve as the basis for a new Vine-like mobile app, as the archived content was available as 40-50 GB binary files and couldn't be accessed by a regular person who would have just wanted to watch some old Vine videos.
He told the publication that he was essentially wondering whether they could create something somewhat nostalgic—something that would take people back, allow them to revisit old content, and evoke a time in social media when users either had control over their algorithms or could simply choose whom to follow, with a feed composed of real videos recorded by real people.
Rabble confirmed that they have about 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh videos from about 60,000 creators. Vine creators who retain the copyright to their content can request removal from diVine by submitting a DMCA takedown notice, or by verifying account ownership through proof of access to the social media profiles originally linked in their Vine bio. Once creators have their account back, they can also choose to post new videos or upload their old content that the restoration process missed.