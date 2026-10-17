ETV Bharat / technology

Israeli Firm Used Zero-Click Spyware To Hack Phones Using Targeted Ads

Hyderabad: An Israel-based digital advertising agency, Discover-Tech, has used its global online advertising system to hack into phones and computers, simply by showing people an ad. According to a Financial Times report, dozens of people were infected, and the victims did not need to click on anything.

The research comes from the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab and the United States' cybersecurity company Confiant. They named this new technique of hacking "AdFection". They found that the spyware had been used to infect devices belonging to journalists and staff at the Al Jazeera news network.

Targets included NATO and tech companies

Hundreds of thousands of ads run by Discover-Tech were also aimed at staff at other big organisations, including NATO, the European Commission, NVIDIA, and Arm — the UK-based chip designer.

The report says the Israeli firm built this zero-click spyware, turning the advertising system that handles trillions of online ad deals into a secret surveillance tool. The publication noted that Discover-tech could pick up targets and then hack their devices.

It is worth noting that zero-click spyware is different from most spyware attacks. This is because most spyware attacks rely on tricking people into clicking a bad link or opening an infected file. However, in the case of zero-click spyware, as the name suggests, victims need not click any links, making it really dangerous.

Bill Marczak, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, said, "Discover-Tech has leveraged the advertising ecosystem for years to turn trusted websites and popular apps into a zero-click spyware delivery platform."

Google and industry body act

Discover-Tech was listed as a certified ad vendor by Google and by IAB Europe — an industry group based in Brussels. The publication says this lasted until both were shown the findings.

Google told the Financial Times that it had blocked the company from its ad platforms for repeatedly breaking its rules, after a joint probe with Citizen Lab and Confiant. IAN said it had suspended the company from its global vendor list while it investigates further.

Tip of the iceberg

The report mentions that Citizen Lab is among the world's top experts on the misuse of commercial spyware. In 2019, Marczak was part of a team that showed how Israel's NSO Group used WhatsApp to hack the phones of reporters, activists, and political figures. One of those was the fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.