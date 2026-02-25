ETV Bharat / technology

Discord Pushes Back Global Age Verification Rollout Amid Criticism, Promises Transparency

San Francisco: Discord, the popular platform for gamers to communicate online, is postponing its controversial age verification policy after receiving swift backlash from users with concerns about their privacy.

The global rollout of the system is now delayed to the second half of 2026, Discord's Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Stanislav Vishnevskiy wrote in a Tuesday blog post acknowledging that the company "missed the mark."

"Many of you are worried that this is just another big tech company finding new ways to collect your personal data. That we're creating a problem to justify invasive solutions," Vishnevskiy wrote. "I get that skepticism. It's earned, not just toward us, but toward the entire tech industry. But that's not what we're doing."

Discord, which says it has more than 200 million active users, will continue to meet specific legal obligations it has for age verification of users, the company said, but the global expansion of age verification will only come after it makes changes to the initial policy it laid out in early February.

The company announced earlier this month that it would roll out an age verification policy in March that would include face scanning or requests for an ID upload for users it could not determine were adults. This drew swift ire from users. Many pointed to a recent security breach of a third-party provider Discord worked with that exposed government ID photos of up to 70,000 Discord users.

Vishnevskiy referenced the security breach in the blog post, writing that he understood that incident added to users' skepticism, but he emphasized the company no longer works with that vendor and has rigorous standards for its partners.

"Every vendor we work with goes through a security and privacy review before integration," he wrote. "That includes contractual limits on data use, and strict retention and deletion requirements. Information submitted for age verification is stored only for the minimum time necessary, which in most cases means it's deleted immediately. If a vendor doesn't pass, we don't work with them."