Discarded SpaceX Rocket Will Hit The Moon Today And Leave Behind A New Lunar Crater
A discarded SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage is set to impact the Moon today, with NASA and astronomers observing the collision for scientific research.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: The upper stage of a discarded SpaceX rocket is set to crash into the Moon unintentionally today. Although the collision poses no danger to Earth, it is expected to send up a plume of dust and debris and leave behind a lunar crater.
The Falcon 9 upper stage is expected to strike the lunar surface at approximately 12:05 PM IST (0635 GMT), allowing scientists and amateur stargazers to observe the event.
NASA has clarified that the impact will not be visible to the naked eye from Earth. However, people with telescopes might be able to observe the plume of ejecta produced by the collision, according to Benjamin Fernando of Los Alamos National Laboratory, the lead author of a recent paper on the anticipated impact. Fernando added that it is unclear how bright the impact will be, which is one of the reasons researchers want to study the event.
Space tracking expert Bill Gray predicts the upper stage will strike the Moon at around 8,700 km/h—about seven times the speed of sound—near Einstein Crater on the Moon's sunlit western limb. Fernando's paper also identifies the same impact location and estimates a similar speed. The researchers estimate the rocket's mass at about 4,000 kilograms, assuming all of its propellant has been exhausted.
Given the timing of the impact, observers in the eastern United States, eastern Canada, and much of South America are likely to have the best viewing opportunities.
The stray Falcon 9 upper stage
This SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched on January 15, 2025, and successfully deployed Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander to the Moon under NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative. While the booster returned to Earth, solar activity and gravitational forces caused the upper stage’s unplanned return to the Moon.
The space agency said that it remained in communication with SpaceX about the upper stage and its flight path. Independent astronomers first identified the rocket's trajectory using publicly available data, and NASA later confirmed it has a 100 per cent chance of impacting the Moon. NASA said that, although unplanned in this instance, disposing of upper stages on the lunar surface is a technically accepted and safe method and, in some cases, the only practical option for missions in low lunar orbit. It added that many operators choose controlled impacts because they provide predictable and trackable end-of-life outcomes.
Scientists are ready to observe the event
"There is no danger to Earth," said NASA spokesperson Jimi Russell in a statement. "NASA will continue to track the booster for training purposes, as well as later observe the impact site for scientific purposes."
NASA will attempt to observe the impact in real time using ground-based telescopes at its Marshall Space Flight Centre, although weather and lighting conditions may hamper observations. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the ShadowCam aboard South Korea's Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter will also try to image the impact site before and after the collision. Any data collected could help scientists better understand artificial impacts and their implications for future lunar exploration.
The research team behind the paper encouraged both professional and amateur astronomers to attempt viewing or recording the collision. "This event provides an opportunity to test a pipeline for localising impacts on the lunar surface for future seismic experiments, investigating the dust and plume dynamics from impact events on the Moon, and considering hazards from artificial space debris impacts," they said.
NASA hopes to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon through its Artemis programme, which makes it important to better understand space debris in lunar orbit. While the Moon is routinely struck by meteoroids, artificial impacts are far less common. In the 1970s, the US space agency deliberately crashed spacecraft into the lunar surface during the Apollo programme to collect seismic data.
Retired astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell also believes the impact to be harmless but raises caution for the future. "This impact will not be a problem," he said. "But in a future where there are long-term bases on the moon, similar impacts would be an issue, and we need not leave rocket stages in chaotic orbits of this kind."
(With inputs from agencies)