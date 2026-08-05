ETV Bharat / technology

Discarded SpaceX Rocket Will Hit The Moon Today And Leave Behind A New Lunar Crater

The Moon’s rocky, uneven, and otherworldly surface features are highlighted by the terminator – the difference between light and darkness. ( NASA )

Hyderabad: The upper stage of a discarded SpaceX rocket is set to crash into the Moon unintentionally today. Although the collision poses no danger to Earth, it is expected to send up a plume of dust and debris and leave behind a lunar crater.

The Falcon 9 upper stage is expected to strike the lunar surface at approximately 12:05 PM IST (0635 GMT), allowing scientists and amateur stargazers to observe the event.

NASA has clarified that the impact will not be visible to the naked eye from Earth. However, people with telescopes might be able to observe the plume of ejecta produced by the collision, according to Benjamin Fernando of Los Alamos National Laboratory, the lead author of a recent paper on the anticipated impact. Fernando added that it is unclear how bright the impact will be, which is one of the reasons researchers want to study the event.

Space tracking expert Bill Gray predicts the upper stage will strike the Moon at around 8,700 km/h—about seven times the speed of sound—near Einstein Crater on the Moon's sunlit western limb. Fernando's paper also identifies the same impact location and estimates a similar speed. The researchers estimate the rocket's mass at about 4,000 kilograms, assuming all of its propellant has been exhausted.

Given the timing of the impact, observers in the eastern United States, eastern Canada, and much of South America are likely to have the best viewing opportunities.

The stray Falcon 9 upper stage

This SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched on January 15, 2025, and successfully deployed Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander to the Moon under NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative. While the booster returned to Earth, solar activity and gravitational forces caused the upper stage’s unplanned return to the Moon.

The space agency said that it remained in communication with SpaceX about the upper stage and its flight path. Independent astronomers first identified the rocket's trajectory using publicly available data, and NASA later confirmed it has a 100 per cent chance of impacting the Moon. NASA said that, although unplanned in this instance, disposing of upper stages on the lunar surface is a technically accepted and safe method and, in some cases, the only practical option for missions in low lunar orbit. It added that many operators choose controlled impacts because they provide predictable and trackable end-of-life outcomes.