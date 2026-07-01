103 Cr Internet Connections, 66 Cr Daily UPI Transactions: PM Modi Highlights Digital India Impact At 11
Digital India has completed 11 years, with the government highlighting growth in connectivity, digital services, UPI adoption, and technology-driven public service delivery
Published : July 1, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Digital India Programme has completed 11 years today, on 1 July 2026, marking a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey, which aims to shape how citizens connect, learn, transact, and access public services across the country. The programme entails everything from internet access and mobile connectivity to initiatives like e-governance, digital transformation of public services, UPI, and much more.
The government said that Digital India, built around nine pillars, has helped bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access and bringing services online, minimising long queues and paperwork. It is said to have strengthened digital governance for faster and transparent working, democratised digital technologies, and has become the foundation of India's digital economy with initiatives like UPI. It further said that digital platforms have expanded healthcare, education, skilling, agriculture, and welfare access, especially in rural and underserved regions.
When over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative! #11YearsOfDigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/WBnkcFXoYa— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026
Celebrating the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a series of posts on X, highlighting the impact and influence of the programme. He said, "This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life. From seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering ease of living."
The Digital India:11 Years of Transformation— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 27, 2026
💠 #DigitalIndia Programme has shaped how citizens connect, learn, transact, and access public services across the country. Over the past 11 years, India has built one of the world’s largest Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystems at… pic.twitter.com/HKetv145iX
Adding further, he said that Digital India has taken the wave of innovation to all parts of India, especially villages, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. "Young entrepreneurs, StartUps and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that our planet faces. This initiative has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible," PM Modi added.
India, once underestimated in the digital realm, is now a global tech powerhouse.— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 1, 2026
It handles 50% of the world's real-time digital payments and boasts almost 1.03 billion internet connections, making it one of the biggest digital ecosystems out there.#11YearsOfDigitalIndia… pic.twitter.com/wagm175c8s
The Prime Minister also shared some statistics:
|Metric
|Figure
|Perspective / Comparison
|Cost of 1 GB of mobile data in India
|Rs 8–10
|Less than the cost of a cup of tea
|Number of internet connections in India
|Nearly 103 crore
|More than the combined population of the USA, Indonesia, Russia, and Brazil
|UPI transactions recorded every day
|66 crore
|More than the combined population of the UK, France, Germany, and Australia
|Optical fibre network laid in the last 12 years
|42 lakh kilometres
|Enough to circle the Earth more than 105 times
|Aadhaar authentications carried out
|Over 17,750 crore
|More than 20 times the Earth's population
PM Modi said that when over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative. "The success of 11 years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide. This reveals the resolve of the countrymen to take the nation to new heights by embracing innovation and technology," he added.
डिजिटल इंडिया विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत की सशक्त नींव है। बीते 11 वर्षों में इसने गरीबों और वंचितों के सशक्तिकरण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने के साथ ही देशवासियों के जीवन को आसान बनाया है। ऑप्टिकल फाइबर नेटवर्क के विस्तार से लेकर डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन तक इस अभियान की अभूतपूर्व सफलता… pic.twitter.com/ThDpcUMNub— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026
He further highlighted that Digital India has played a crucial role in empowering the poor and deprived while making the lives of citizens easier. It enabled:
- Over 2,500 government services on mobile
- Over Rs 51 lakh crore directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)
- Over 42 lakh route km of optical fibre network across the country, connecting approximately 2.2 lakh villages
- UPI handling nearly 49% of worldwide transaction volume
- Over 70 crore DigiLocker users in India
- Real-time nutrition monitoring of 8.9+ crore mothers and children through Poshan Tracker
- Cheaper data and rapid expansion of 5G
- Deep-tech boost from Startup India and Atal Innovation Mission
- Ongoing establishment of 12 semiconductor plants
"Our strides in the digital world have ensured that India is making rapid progress in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and more. This too will open new avenues for growth and opportunity. Our focus will remain on creating a future where technology serves humanity, empowers every citizen and drives sustainable development," PM Modi said.