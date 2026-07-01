ETV Bharat / technology

103 Cr Internet Connections, 66 Cr Daily UPI Transactions: PM Modi Highlights Digital India Impact At 11

Hyderabad: The Digital India Programme has completed 11 years today, on 1 July 2026, marking a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey, which aims to shape how citizens connect, learn, transact, and access public services across the country. The programme entails everything from internet access and mobile connectivity to initiatives like e-governance, digital transformation of public services, UPI, and much more.

The government said that Digital India, built around nine pillars, has helped bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access and bringing services online, minimising long queues and paperwork. It is said to have strengthened digital governance for faster and transparent working, democratised digital technologies, and has become the foundation of India's digital economy with initiatives like UPI. It further said that digital platforms have expanded healthcare, education, skilling, agriculture, and welfare access, especially in rural and underserved regions.

Celebrating the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a series of posts on X, highlighting the impact and influence of the programme. He said, "This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life. From seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering ease of living."