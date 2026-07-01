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103 Cr Internet Connections, 66 Cr Daily UPI Transactions: PM Modi Highlights Digital India Impact At 11

Digital India has completed 11 years, with the government highlighting growth in connectivity, digital services, UPI adoption, and technology-driven public service delivery

India now records 66 crore UPI transactions every day, while nearly 103 crore internet connections are active nationwide
India now records 66 crore UPI transactions every day, while nearly 103 crore internet connections are active nationwide (Image Credits: Meity)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Digital India Programme has completed 11 years today, on 1 July 2026, marking a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey, which aims to shape how citizens connect, learn, transact, and access public services across the country. The programme entails everything from internet access and mobile connectivity to initiatives like e-governance, digital transformation of public services, UPI, and much more.

The government said that Digital India, built around nine pillars, has helped bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access and bringing services online, minimising long queues and paperwork. It is said to have strengthened digital governance for faster and transparent working, democratised digital technologies, and has become the foundation of India's digital economy with initiatives like UPI. It further said that digital platforms have expanded healthcare, education, skilling, agriculture, and welfare access, especially in rural and underserved regions.

Celebrating the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a series of posts on X, highlighting the impact and influence of the programme. He said, "This initiative has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated all-round development. It has touched every aspect of life. From seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering ease of living."

Adding further, he said that Digital India has taken the wave of innovation to all parts of India, especially villages, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. "Young entrepreneurs, StartUps and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that our planet faces. This initiative has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also shared some statistics:

MetricFigurePerspective / Comparison
Cost of 1 GB of mobile data in IndiaRs 8–10Less than the cost of a cup of tea
Number of internet connections in IndiaNearly 103 croreMore than the combined population of the USA, Indonesia, Russia, and Brazil
UPI transactions recorded every day66 croreMore than the combined population of the UK, France, Germany, and Australia
Optical fibre network laid in the last 12 years42 lakh kilometresEnough to circle the Earth more than 105 times
Aadhaar authentications carried outOver 17,750 croreMore than 20 times the Earth's population

PM Modi said that when over a billion people embrace technology, the impact is transformative. "The success of 11 years of Digital India has given India a new identity worldwide. This reveals the resolve of the countrymen to take the nation to new heights by embracing innovation and technology," he added.

He further highlighted that Digital India has played a crucial role in empowering the poor and deprived while making the lives of citizens easier. It enabled:

  • Over 2,500 government services on mobile
  • Over Rs 51 lakh crore directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)
  • Over 42 lakh route km of optical fibre network across the country, connecting approximately 2.2 lakh villages
  • UPI handling nearly 49% of worldwide transaction volume
  • Over 70 crore DigiLocker users in India
  • Real-time nutrition monitoring of 8.9+ crore mothers and children through Poshan Tracker
  • Cheaper data and rapid expansion of 5G
  • Deep-tech boost from Startup India and Atal Innovation Mission
  • Ongoing establishment of 12 semiconductor plants

"Our strides in the digital world have ensured that India is making rapid progress in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and more. This too will open new avenues for growth and opportunity. Our focus will remain on creating a future where technology serves humanity, empowers every citizen and drives sustainable development," PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: India Tops Global Charts In AI-Driven Investing, But Human Guidance Still Holds The Last Word: Report

TAGGED:

DIGITAL INDIA AT 11
NARENDRA MODI
DIGITAL GOVERNANCE
UPI
DIGITAL INDIA

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