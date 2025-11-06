ETV Bharat / technology

From Clutter To Crisis: What Is Cyber Hygiene And Why It Matters More Than Ever

Hyderabad: A lapse in digital security led to the leak of CCTV footage showing women undergoing gynaecological examinations at a maternity hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat. The footage was subsequently uploaded to pornographic websites and offered for sale on Telegram groups. Investigators found that the hospital's CCTV dashboard was hacked due to weak security, as most retained the default password “admin123,” allowing hackers to easily breach them via brute force attacks.

The incident highlights the importance of digital housekeeping or cyber hygiene, which is a collection of standard procedures meant to preserve the safety and security of computers, networks, and digital data in order to fend off online attacks.

What is digital housekeeping?

Digital housekeeping refers to the practice of organising and maintaining one's digital life—such as managing files, curating online profiles, and decluttering content. It includes tasks like sorting computer files, cleaning up email inboxes, updating passwords, and maintaining smart home devices. It helps maintain systems operating smoothly and protects sensitive data from theft, malware, and illegal access.