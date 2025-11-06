From Clutter To Crisis: What Is Cyber Hygiene And Why It Matters More Than Ever
Digital housekeeping or cyber hygiene is a set of regular practices that prevent major data breaches.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: A lapse in digital security led to the leak of CCTV footage showing women undergoing gynaecological examinations at a maternity hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat. The footage was subsequently uploaded to pornographic websites and offered for sale on Telegram groups. Investigators found that the hospital's CCTV dashboard was hacked due to weak security, as most retained the default password “admin123,” allowing hackers to easily breach them via brute force attacks.
The incident highlights the importance of digital housekeeping or cyber hygiene, which is a collection of standard procedures meant to preserve the safety and security of computers, networks, and digital data in order to fend off online attacks.
What is digital housekeeping?
Digital housekeeping refers to the practice of organising and maintaining one's digital life—such as managing files, curating online profiles, and decluttering content. It includes tasks like sorting computer files, cleaning up email inboxes, updating passwords, and maintaining smart home devices. It helps maintain systems operating smoothly and protects sensitive data from theft, malware, and illegal access.
Apart from businesses, digital housekeeping is also essential for individuals to not only help them protect their data but also contribute towards creating a more sustainable future by minimising their digital footprint and offloading the burden on data centres.
The importance of digital housekeeping for cybersecurity
- Reduces vulnerabilities: Potential access points for hackers include out-of-date software, idle apps, and forgotten accounts. You may close these gaps and make it more difficult for dangers to enter your digital environment by routinely tidying it up.
- Lowers the risks associated with data storage: Liabilities arise from the storage of superfluous data. "Digital hoarding" consumes energy resources and raises the possibility of critical data being compromised in a breach.
- Boosts productivity and efficiency: A neat digital environment cuts down on the amount of time spent looking for files, which boosts output and guarantees that systems function properly.
- Creates a solid foundation: Cyber hygiene is a continuous process. Regular maintenance makes your digital environment more resilient and less vulnerable to data loss and intrusions.
- Enhances overall security posture: A key component of cybersecurity, digital housekeeping supports firewalls, multi-factor authentication, and strong passwords. It guarantees the security of your digital environment as a whole.
- Empowers users: Maintaining good digital hygiene makes people and workers more conscious of their digital footprint and accountable for their security, which supports a group defence plan.
Important cyber hygiene techniques
- Start with secure passwords that are at least 12 characters long and consist of distinctive letter, number, and symbol combinations. Refrain from utilising them on other websites. Click here to know the best practices to make a strong password that is unique for every website.
- Whenever feasible, enable two-factor authentication. This makes accounts more difficult to hack, even in the event that passwords leak, by adding a second verification, such as a text code.
- Update your software. Configure devices to automatically update, which fixes vulnerabilities that criminals take advantage of.
- Watch out for links and emails. Before clicking, look at senders and click on links to view destinations. Delete if you are unsure.
- Make regular backups of your data. Make use of cloud services or external drives; test restores to make sure they function.
- Utilise antivirus software, even if it's free, and do routine scans.
- Change the default router passwords and, if available, use WPA3 encryption to secure networks.
- Restrict sharing. Use caution when disclosing personal information online.
The recent hospital breach—caused by poor digital housekeeping—is part of a troubling pattern of cybersecurity lapses across India. In addition to maintaining robust security, digital housekeeping or cyber hygiene techniques can help create robust defences at little expense.