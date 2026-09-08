ETV Bharat / technology

Digital Communications Commission Approves TRAI Recommendations On Satcom Spectrum

New Delhi: The Digital Communications Commission, the apex decision-making body at the Department of Telecom, has approved most of the recommendations made by the sector regulator TRAI to allocate spectrum for satellite communications services, according to sources.

Elon Musk-led Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio Satellite Communications have received permission to start satcom services in India. The services, however, cannot be rolled out without spectrum allocation and the second stage of security clearance from security agencies.

"DCC in its meeting held on September 3 has approved the majority of recommendations made by Trai on satcom spectrum," a source aware of the development said.

The Department of Telecom will now approach the Cabinet for final approval on the pricing and allocation process of radio waves for the satellite communications (satcom) services.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in May 2025 recommended that satellite broadband spectrum be allotted for five years, which can be extended by another two years. The regulator had recommended a levy of 4 per cent of annual revenues as a fee on satcom service providers like Elon Musk's Starlink, but sources said that DoT was of the view to levy 5 per cent instead of 4 per cent suggested by the regulator.

Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon Inc's subsidiary Kuiper Systems had, during consultations with the TRAI, urged it to keep spectrum charge below 1 per cent of AGR with no other charges.

The four per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) spectrum charge would be for both geostationary orbit (GSO) and NGSO (non-geostationary orbit) operators. These would be subject to a minimum annual spectrum charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz.